BRISTOL, Tenn. — Church bells ring as if for a funeral dirge. Actor Dan Gray as Otto Frank opened a door and walked on stage. Lights lifted from dark to dour dim.

He wears a tie and rumpled overcoat and wrinkled slacks. Sadness shapes his face. He walks to a small side bedroom, sits, and touches a pillow. He picks up a muffler and gently places it around his neck.

It’s post World War II. Otto says nothing … until: “I’ve come to say goodbye.”

Thus begins Theatre Bristol’s “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Set to open on Friday, March 3 at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace in Bristol, Tennessee, the two-act play runs on weekends through Sunday, March 19.

“When we think of Anne Frank,” said director Camille Gray, “we think of the tragedy.”

Anne Frank was one of eight Jewish people who hid in a small attic in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for 25 months from 1942 until late summer 1944. Initially, each wore gold Stars of David upon their chest. Branded by the invading Nazis of Germany under dictator Adolf Hitler, Anne Frank, her family, and friends were eventually caught and sent to concentration camps.

Only Otto Frank, Anne’s father, survived.

“The play is Anne Frank’s story. It’s from her diary,” Gray said. “The play focuses on the light moments. It’s eight people living in a confined place. It’s hot in the summer, cold in the winter.”

Eleven diligent actors fill 10 difficult roles. Lucy Claire Foy and Erica LaFollette alternate in the lead role of Anne Frank. Dan Gray embodies Anne’s father, Otto Frank. Shannon Bolick plays Otto’s wife and Anne’s mother, Edith Frank. Becca Bolick plays older daughter, Margot Frank.

They are accompanied in the stifling quarters by the excitable Mr. and Mrs. Van Daan (Mike Locke and Leah Graham) as well as their son, Peter Van Daan (Ethan Baker). Tony DeVault as irascible Mr. Jan Dussel wedges his way into the living space later in the play. Amber Wiley as Miep Gies and Richard Albright as Mr. Kraler provide the families with sustenance during their forced exile.

As Otto sits on the couch post-war, he picks up a small and tattered book.

“Anne’s diary,” he says. He reads his daughter’s first entry, which melds into the voice of Anne Frank as the lights dim, and the voice of the young girl emits. It’s July 1942.

“My name is Anne Frank,” she says. “I am 13 years old.”

Hope, like slivers of sunlight through shards of darkness, cling to Anne Frank. She projects positivity and optimism. She sees the best in everyone. Even as fear drapes those around her like the black on a widow’s cloak, Anne embraces light.

Yet we know.

“I hate to sound trite, but it’s very moving,” said Samantha Gray, executive director of Theatre Bristol. “We don’t experience these emotions on a regular basis. You do feel empathy. I feel it. It is immersion. You feel their claustrophobia. You feel their moments of being happy. You feel their moments when they need to be quiet.”

Sounds of trucks or coming people quickly hush the Franks. By day when people come and go from downstairs with frequency, they live like mimes. During those times and even during the play’s happier moments, they feel like the walking dead.

And yet we hope. All the while, we know.

“The optimism is very visible, even to the last moment,” Camille Gray said. “Even as the lights go down, Anne Frank brings a light to the annex that might not have been there without her.”

During Monday’s full-dress rehearsal, Lucy Claire Foy portrayed Anne Frank. Erica LaFollette, who would step into Anne Frank’s eternally innocent shoes one night later, sat on the front row.

“I keep a diary, too,” LaFollette said between acts. “Anne Frank is unique in so many ways.”

Anne Frank was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 12, 1929. Along with her family, she went into hiding in an attic in Amsterdam in July 1942. She maintained a diary. Her last entry came on August 1, 1944. Three days later, they were discovered by the Nazi Gestapo.

Crammed into boxcars, they were transported to concentration camps by train. After several months at Auschwitz, Anne and her sister Margot were sent to Bergen-Belsen, where they died in early 1945.

Only Otto Frank survived. He was responsible for the publishing of “The Diary of a Young Girl,” also known as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” which was first published in 1947.

“We want to do Anne and her story justice,” Camille Gray said.

On Monday near 10, into the night stepped those who witnessed the emotion-drenching “The Diary of Anne Frank.” We know what happens. And the sky cried, too.

“They are us,” Samantha Gray said of Anne Frank and all who suffered similar fates during the Holocaust. “They had a right to their lives, the same joys, the same fears. They are us.”

If You Go

• What: Theatre Bristol presents “The Diary of Anne Frank”

• When: Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. Then Fridays and Saturdays through March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays March 5-19 at 2:30 p.m.

• Where: Theatre Bristol ARTspace, 506 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and students

• Info: 423-212-3625