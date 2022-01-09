Theatre Bristol announces 2022 season

Those interested in being a part of the experience of live performance by bringing it to life over several weeks and working backstage as part of the production team and stage crew are welcome to come to any of the audition dates and discuss their interest and skill. This invitation includes those interested in orchestra, costuming, set design and construction, lighting, sound, stage management, props, publicity and many other roles. Interested individuals can also email info@theatrebristol.org. All roles are volunteer, as there is no paid staff. No experience is necessary for crew work, though welcome.