Theatre Bristol announces 2022 season

Theatre Bristol will return to the stage with a full 2022 season and has announced auditions and registrations for its 2022 season of favorites including “The Sound of Music” and “Elf The Musical.”
The season kicks off with William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” or “What You Will,” is a tragedy turned comedy and romance. Performed and produced by the Youth Service Board and directed by Camille Gray, audiences can celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Twelfth Night,” Feb. 11-14. Tickets and details are at www.TheatreBristol.org.
Theatre Bristol’s fourth River’s Way collaboration follows March 5 and 6 in the ARTspace, with “Real Heroes,” written and directed by Dottie Havlik and performed by differently abled young people and Theatre Bristol veterans.
On weekends April 1-10, “Jack and the Beanstalk” directed by Cindi Brooks comes to the ARTspace stage. Auditions for men, women and children are Feb. 25, 26, 27 and 28. Rehearsals begin March 8. Audition place, times and details are at www.TheatreBristol.org/audition.
One of the most popular musicals of all time, “The Sound of Music,” comes to the Paramount Center for the Arts, weekends June 17-26, under the direction of Glenn Patterson. Auditions for men, women and children are March 19, 20, 21 and 22. Rehearsals begin March 27. Be sure to see the audition place, times and details at www.TheatreBristol.org/audition.
Theatre Bristol’s annual The Start of Adventure summer camp for kindergarten through eighth grade runs July 11-15. Registration will begin in February at www.TheatreBristol.org.
The classic “To Kill a Mockingbird,” directed by Camille Gray, takes the ARTspace stage weekends Aug. 26 to Sept. 4. Auditions for men, women and children are July 9, 10 and 11. Rehearsals begin on July 17. Be sure to see the audition times and details at www.TheatreBristol.org/audition.
The holiday movie favorite “Elf The Musical” comes to the Paramount Bristol stage under the direction of Kenn Naegele weekends Nov. 11-20, and the ARTspace stage weekends Dec. 2-18. Auditions for men, women and children for both productions are Aug. 27, 28, 29 and 30. Rehearsals begin Sept. 4. Be sure to see the audition times and details at www.TheatreBristol.org/audition.
Those who love community theater can help nonprofits like Theatre Bristol through donations. Theatre Bristol has lost a significant amount of income that it cannot recoup without community support. Contributions of any size can help the theater continue. To donate online, visit: www.TheatreBristol.org/donate or mail a check to 512 State St., Bristol, TN 37620.
Follow Theatre Bristol’s website and Facebook page for tickets, details and more for these 2022 shows.
Theatre Bristol is currently welcoming show and season sponsors and souvenir program advertising for the 57th season. Please contact info@TheatreBristol.org or 423-212-3625 for more information.
Those interested in being a part of the experience of live performance by bringing it to life over several weeks and working backstage as part of the production team and stage crew are welcome to come to any of the audition dates and discuss their interest and skill. This invitation includes those interested in orchestra, costuming, set design and construction, lighting, sound, stage management, props, publicity and many other roles. Interested individuals can also email info@theatrebristol.org. All roles are volunteer, as there is no paid staff. No experience is necessary for crew work, though welcome.
Year-end contributions to Theatre Bristol may be made to support its mission to offer skills and opportunities to children that increase their self-confidence, as well as to provide an outlet for live performance by community members for audiences throughout the region. The vision is that all children experience the unparalleled benefits of live performance and that no child be turned away from opportunities for learning, whether through workshops or attending a show.