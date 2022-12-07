'The Nutcracker' comes alive at the Paramount this weekend

Bristol’s most enduring Christmas tradition returns this weekend to the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Check out the sugar plum fairies of “The Nutcracker,” performed by the Bristol Ballet Company, continuing a tradition that has graced stages nearly every year since 1966.

“We have more than 40 performers on stage with 90-some roles,” Bristol Ballet Artistic and Development Director Amanda Hairston said.

This year, the title role of “The Nutcracker” goes to Eran Castonguay, a student at Southwest Virginia Community College, where the Ballet Company performed a show last weekend near Claypool Hill, Virginia.

Michael Locke, an educator and coach at Sullivan East High School, returns to “The Nutcracker” as Herr Drosselmeyer.

Hairston, 36, has been associated with Bristol Ballet since she was a young dancer in 1989. Over the years, she’s figured she’s played a multitude of roles in productions of “The Nutcracker.”

Most recently, Hairston has been on the teaching staff of Bristol Ballet since 2017.

Now, she said, “It’s a wonderful experience to be on the other side of the coin here.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual show kept going in alternate ways over the past couple of years – including last year’s production with some performers wearing masks.

“There were some years when ‘The Nutcracker’ was not done,” Hairston said. “But it’s been over 50 years since the tradition began.”

Hairston knows it’s about more than just parents and grandparents coming to see the performers on stage, too.

“I think people have made ‘The Nutcracker’ part of their Christmas tradition. And I think why is because it is a magical journey,” she said.

It’s like “Alice in Wonderland” or “The Wizard of Oz,” she said, you watch and wonder what is a dream and what is reality.

“The intrigue is always there,” Hairston added. “Did that really happen? Or did she dream that? It’ a journey.”

Hairston, is a resident of Bristol, Tennessee, and a 2004 graduate of the Virginia School of the Arts in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“The snow scene is my favorite,” she said. “It’s loaded with magic. I think people leave feeling elevated after being wrapped into the Christmas spirit.”