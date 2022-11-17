 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Symphony of the Mountains presents two Christmas concerts

  • 0
Holiday 2019 (5) (1).jpg

The Symphony of the Mountains Holiday Concerts "By The Fireside" will return this year after a two-year pandemic induced hiatus.

 Photo Contributed

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic Maestro Cornelia Laemmli Orth again gathers the region’s musical community for the beloved Holiday Concerts, “By the Fireside” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, Tennessee and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.

The repertoire includes favorites such as: “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Chanukah Festival Overture,” “Go tell it on the Mountain” and “Carols of Christmas Sing Along.”

Performing with the Symphony of the Mountains and the Voices of the Mountains are the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy, the Academy of Strings, and the Mountain Mission School Choir – a nationally recognized children’s choir from Grundy, Virginia. The program includes many holiday songs and music reminiscent of family gatherings around the fireplace. 

People are also reading…

Join the performers and Santa after the concert for a treat sponsored by the Women’s Symphony Committee. Don’t miss the opportunity to take a picture with Santa and tell him what you would like for Christmas.

Tickets to the concerts are $35 with all children and students admitted free.

To order tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares join forces for new World Cup anthem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts