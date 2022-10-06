Sunny Sweeney headlines Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time at BCMM on Oct. 13

If You Go What: Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show Who: Sunny Sweeney, FERD, and Bill and the Belles When: Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Admission: $35 Info: 423-573-1927 Web, audio and video: www.sunnysweeney.com

Sincerity marks the tantalizing voice of Sunny Sweeney.

Hear the veteran country singer emote as such on her latest album, “Married Alone.” Sweeney plans to delve into her new record when she headlines Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time. Scheduled to stage at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, Oct. 13, plentiful tickets remain available.

“I think it’s great,” said Sweeney of the prospect of her forthcoming appearance in the Birthplace of Country Music. “It’s about locating people who love this kind of music.”

Sweeney’s unapologetically country. As demonstrated on albums going back to 2006’s “Heartbreaker’s Hall of Fame” to her current “Married Alone,” Sweeney leaves little doubt as to where her country loving heart belongs.

Pop? Sunny Sweeney?

“I would rather gouge out my eyeballs with a spoon,” Sweeney said on Monday by phone from a Chick-Fil-A parking lot north of Dallas, Texas. “I’m influenced by old country, and I hope that shows.”

Sweeney easily references country legends of yore including Kitty Wells and Hank Williams. She loves Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and well, hard-to-the-core country music.

As with many of them, Sweeney’s songs often feature aspects drawn from her own life. Some, as with the title track of her new album, she didn’t write but lyrical content could have come from her life. She likes to sing songs she can relate to.

“Each song is different, but I’m an open book,” Sweeney said. “I didn’t write ‘Married Alone,’ but it’s the absolute truth, 100 percent. If you’ve lived through a divorce, you know that song.”

Lyrical content matters for anyone who decides to sing country with even a modicum of authenticity. Country music at its essence is, as the late Harlan Howard termed it, “three chords and the truth.”

Truth and consequences permeate Sweeney’s revelatory “Married Alone” album. It’s melodic, it’s memorable, it’s Sunny side up country.

“(Songs) needs to have a good melody and a good hook – preferably both,” she said. “Something memorable, something relatable. I don’t want to record robot music.”

Sweeney does not play robotic music on her new outlet, either. Since it debuted in June, Sweeney now hosts a radio show, Sunny Side Up. Broadcast each weekday morning on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, Sweeney spins country music from the 1950s through the 1980s.

“It’s a different outlet, different exposure for me,” Sweeney said. “It’s another side of what I do.”

And it goes back to Sweeney’s sincerity, which shows in the songs she sings on record and the songs she spins on radio. Though her career hasn’t soared into the stratosphere such to make her a household name, she’s maintained a steadiness and adherence to country music integrity.

Sunny Sweeney could sing Prince’s “Purple Rain” and it would come out country. And with sincerity.

“The utmost,” Sweeney said of singing with sincerity. “It’s of the utmost of importance.”