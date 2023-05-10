If You Go “Skeleton Crew” runs May 20 to June 4 at the Smith Theatre (Barter Playhouse) of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. For tickets, call 276 628 3991.

In the grips of the Great Recession, auto manufacturers stood in peril.

Many factories shut down while others waited in limbo, not knowing when or if a final shutdown may occur.

In “Skeleton Crew,” a play slated to premier on May 20 at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, the year is 2008. And the all-Black cast must grapple with pain as they struggle to survive.”

“The play is amazing. The cast is amazing,” said Terrance Jackson, a Barter Theatre actor since 2013.

Jackson, 32, stars in “Skelton Crew” and is the director of outreach for Barter’s “Black Stories Black Voices” project, which includes this production of “Skeleton Crew.”

Growing up in Sarasota, Florida, Jackson aims to please on stage.

“Skeleton Crew” tells the story of a tight-knit crew that is just what that title says — down to the bare bones to keep operations going.

“It’s one of the first times that we’ve had an all-Black cast,” Jackson said.

“The show takes place in Detroit Michoacán. It’s about a stamping factory that’s on the verge of shutting down.

The play is ultimately about a community after a top industry leaves,” Jackson said. “What happens to a group of Black people when that happens?”

It’s similar to how the coal industry went into a decline in the Southwest Virginia area, Jackson said.

At the May 20 premiere, the show includes a “Barter Connects” talk with Ron Carson, director of the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Jackson portrays the character of Reggie, the foreman of the crew and one who must walk the line between doing what the company tells him to and figuring out how to continue to keep the “Skeleton Crew” together.

“Reggie is an incredible character, and he has to deal with a lot of different things — to keep his job,” Jackson said.

“He’s dealing with a lot of emotions, a lot of personalities that he has to balance. He’s trying to do what he can at the plant. He’s also trying to take care of the people that he loves and works with and to make sure that he also has a future with the company,” Jackson said.

“He’s just racing the clock, basically. And he’s trying to make sure that he takes care of the workers. He’s trying to balance what you do when you’re in management.”

It’s tough.

“It’s a skeleton crew,” Jackson said. “It’s knocked down to just a few people who are making a lot of this stuff happening. It’s also a play about loyalty. Are you loyal to managing or loyal to the people who are doing the work, day in and day out?”

Through it all, we see a show with what Jackson calls “the Black experience.”

“It absolutely could have been done by an all-white cast,” Jackson said. “But the playwright wrote it from the Black experience.”

Jackson promises the show offers a great variety.

“It’s really funny. ID’s definitely really funny,” he said. “There’s going to be some twists and turns that you wouldn’t see coming.”