Jerry Douglas Band

Pull the curtain back on Jerry Douglas to reveal a music wiz who needs no Oz.

The masterful bandleader and dobro maestro leads The Jerry Douglas Band to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, May 12. Superb tickets remain available. Witness the man whose talents elevated bluegrass as the leader of The Earls of Leicester and augmented recordings by such rock stars as John Fogerty.

Experimentation fuels Douglas’ music. He’s recorded country, pop, gospel, and the aforementioned bluegrass and rock ’n’ roll. With his namesake band, the 14-time Grammy winner ventures into realms of roots including blues and folk as well as jazz. As demonstrated on their latest album, 2021’s “Leftover Feelings” with John Hiatt, Douglas’ band underscore music unpredictability and graceful excellence.

If You Go

Who: The Jerry Douglas Band

When: Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $35.50-$49.50

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: https://jerrydouglas.com

Bill and the Belles

If mainstream music flows upon waters of hook-laden melodies and unforgettably sing along lyrics, then Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles paddle well in waters occupied by Taylor Swift. Seriously.

Meaningful lyrics and memorable melodies mark the return of Bill and the Belles to Johnson City’s historic Down Home. Behold the band of bountiful musicians on Saturday, May 13.

Led by lead singer Kris Truelsen, fiddle Kalia Yeagle and banjoist Aidan VanSuetendael augment Bill and the Belles with fetchingly catchy harmony vocals. They’re essential to the band’s sound. Punchy and fun, serious and topical, Bill and the Belles evoke eras gone by as adorned and shaped for today. Relics, no. Remarkable, always.

If You Go

Who: Bill and the Belles

When: Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $25

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: https://billandthebelles.com

Farm and Fun Time

Country music fans can exhale to the strains of twang courtesy Jesse Daniel.

With a nod to Bakersfield, California native Jesse Daniel visits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to headline Farm and Fun Time tonight, Thursday, May 11. Amazingly, tickets remain available for the show that always sells out.

Daniel hearkens to the roots of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. As exhibited on his latest album, the declarative “My Kind of Country Live at the Catalyst,” Daniel eschews conventional swaths of Southern pop mislabeled as country in favor of … country. Since his 2018 debut, he’s evoked the very thing that traditionalists yearn, ache, and clamor for with a style that leaves no doubt.

If You Go

What: Farm and Fun Time

Who: Jesse Daniel, Compton and Newberry, and Bill and the Belles

When: Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.

Admission: $40

Info: 423-573-1927

Web, audio and video: https://jessedanielmusic.com

Music Notes

Border Bash returns to downtown Bristol for its 23rd year. Presented by Believe in Bristol, the late spring and summer live music series opens on Friday, June 2 with Rebekah Todd headlining and Johnson City’s Jared Bentley as the opener. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. for the always free event.

Two weeks later, Border Bash resumes on Friday, June 16 with Hustle Souls and Alli Epperson. Then on Tuesday, July 4, Border Bash presents its annual Fourth of July installment in Cumberland Square Park with Scythian and Abingdon’s Fritz & Co.

Border Bash reassumes its Friday evening slot on Friday, July 21 with The Larry Keel Experience and Anthony Childress. The series concludes 2023 on Friday, Aug. 11 with Ben Sollee & Dave Eggar and Hawkins French.

For more information on the 23rd Annual Border Bash, call 423-573-2201 or visit https://believeinbristol.org.

Tickets go on sale at noon tomorrow, Friday, May 12, for the return of The Bellamy Brothers. See the longtime hitmaking country duo, known for such hits as “Let Your Love Flow,” at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $47.50 to $60.50.

For additional information on The Bellamy Brothers and other shows at The Cameo Theater, call 276-296-1234 or visit https://thecameotheater.com.

Meanwhile, down the street to Paramount Bristol, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, May 12, to see Ben Folds. The piano man, best known for Ben Folds Five’s 1997’s “Brick,” encamps at the Paramount on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $76.54 and scale up to $140 per seat.

To purchase tickets for Ben Folds and more shows upcoming at the Paramount, call 423-274-8920 or visit https://paramountbristol.org.

Download

Doc Watson and David Grisman co-headline this week’s free MP3 download. Access https://acousticdisc.com/product/doc-watson-and-david-grisman-doc-dawg-live-in-watsonville-hi-def-master-download/ to find the legendary pair’s take on Jimmie Rodgers’ “Sleep Baby Sleep.” Rodgers recorded it during the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Watson and Grisman, each longtime Jimmie Rodgers acolytes, recorded the song for their “Live in Watsonville” album.