Sierra Hull & Justin Moses

Married since 2017, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses define in part as bluegrass’ most prominent young power couple.

Hull and Moses demonstrate their prodigious talents at Paramount Bristol in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday, Feb. 23. That’s tonight! Each of them armed with multiple hit albums and award-winning music, Hull and Moses exhibit bluegrass without boundaries.

Hull’s a four-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year. Moses is a three-time IBMA Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year. She’s earned two Grammy nominations. Hull’s latest album, 2020’s “25 Trips,” illustrates her global-encompassing range. Likewise with Moses’ current album, “Fall Like Rain.” Together, their musical wizardry may seem the stuff of Harry Potter impossibility. Magnets to music and each other, Hull and Moses brand as seamless marvels.

If You Go

• Who: Sierra Hull and Justin Moses

• When: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

• Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: $36.04-$80.50

• Info: 423-274-8920

• Web, audio and video: www.sierrahull.com and www.justinmoses.com

William Lee Martin

Cowboy Bill won’t ride into Bristol on a horse, but he may have a joke about one.

Named William Lee Martin, he’s on the dazzling marquee of The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, for Friday, Feb. 24. Like to laugh? Then snag a ticket or two to bear witness to one of the country’s finest country-based stand-up comedians.

Martin’s not particularly a foul-mouthed comedian. He likes to say that his style of comedy eases into naughty terrain without crossing over into the vile and dirty. It’s not exactly for kids. However, he crafted most of his material from truth. There are jokes that feature his family, friends, and folks with whom he’s met during his 27-year comedy career.

If You Go

• Who: William Lee Martin

• When: Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

• Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

• Admission: $25-$45

• Info: 276-296-1234

• Web, audio and video: www.williamleemartin.com

Ryan Ward and Alli Epperson

A row of guitars filled the corner window of Blackbird Bakery last Friday evening. In the forefront stood Ryan Ward, guitar in hand and at the microphone.

Has guitars, will travel, Ward ventures several blocks away to The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, Feb. 25. Also on the evening’s bill, Bluff City’s Alli Epperson amplifies her singer-songwriting prowess.

Exquisiteness marks Ward’s guitar playing talents. On either acoustic or electric guitar, extraordinarily clean notes mark his style, one that recalls without mimicry that of Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham. Epperson sings like a songbird on the limb. Spring of the season in her voice, she radiates sadness when sad, happiness when happy. Ward and Epperson evoke contemplation as spun from their wide range of originals.

If You Go

• Who: Ryan Ward and Alli Epperson

• When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

• Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: Free

• Info: 423-573-1185

• Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/rwardmusic/

Music Notes

Be on the lookout for Guns N’ Roses. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. for lead singer Axl Rose and guitarist Slash as they lead Guns N’ Roses to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Tuesday, Sept. 12. For more information visit https://gunsnroses.com/tour.

Closer to home Believe in Bristol presents Dancing Downtown Vol. V. Inspired by New York City’s Studio 54 from the late 1970s, shake your bootie to Disco Prom on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in The Foundation Event Facility at 620 State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.

Tickets for Believe in Bristol’s Disco Prom are available for $30 per individual, $50 per couple, and $450 per table of 10. For more information call 423-573-2201 or visit https://believeinbristol.org.

Two sets of tickets are on sale for Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time Show. First, excellent seats remain to see Sam Bush headline the live radio show at Paramount Bristol on Thursday, March 16. That show includes opening acts Annabelle’s Curse and host band Bill and the Belles. Tickets available rom $47 to $93 can be found at 423-274-8920 and https://paramountbristol.org.

Then there’s Farm and Fun Time’s return to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Slated for Wednesday, April 12, the show features headliners Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. Time Sawyer and Bill and the Belles open. Find tickets now for $40 each by calling 423-573-1927 or visiting https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.

Georgia’s Blackberry Smoke stir a winning ballad in this week’s free MP3 download. Find the track at https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/blackberrysmoke1/come-go-with-us. Bristol favorites Blackberry Smoke, a modern era leader in the Southern rock scene, features Charlie Starr on lead with “Come Go with Us,” an organ-laced contemplative tune.