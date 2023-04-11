Bobby Starnes

Out of the studio and onto the stage comes one of the finest singer-songwriters from the Tri-Cities.

Make welcome Bobby Starnes. The Kingsport native will sidle up to the microphone with an acoustic guitar in hand at culinary favorite Delta Blues BBQ on Thursday, April 13. Yep, that’s tonight, so don’t procrastinate.

Starnes owns Hat Creek Recording Company in Jonesborough. In that capacity, songs and albums recorded by such Grammy-nominated musicians as Blue Highway and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley were recorded in Starnes’ studio. As a songwriter, he’s written hundreds of songs for and with such talents as Grammy-winning Tim Stafford. As a performer, Starnes bears an engaging style. His songs, most often of the storytelling variety, captivate and prompt deep contemplation.

If You Go

Who: Bobby Starnes and Jason Crawford

When: Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

Where: Delta Blues BBQ, 724 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-3382

Web, audio and video: www.hatcreekrecordingcompany.com

Best of the Eagles

Can’t afford to see The Eagles perform live? Already own their records, but want to hear the music played live?

Then perhaps the Best of the Eagles, an Eagles tribute band, will suffice. See them cover the mighty Eagles at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 15. As opposed to a glut of so-called tribute bands, the Best of the Eagles do not seek to look like the Eagles. They do, however, interpret the music.

So, in the span of a concert, Best of the Eagles touch upon all phases of the Eagles. Experience early era more acoustic driven Eagles output including “Take it Easy” and “Seven Bridges Road.” It commingles with rock standards from highway flying “Already Gone” through the Eagles’ epic mastery of “Hotel California.”

If You Go

Who: Best of the Eagles – Tribute to the Eagles

When: Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $25.04-$58.50

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: http://bestoftheeagles.com

Great Big Hug

No hate here.

Instead, The Great Big Hug provide ample positivity to an oft-splintered society. Hear the quartet at Bristol Casino in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

Brand new band, this Great Big Hug. Based in Southwest Virginia, Melissa Johner sings lead and plays guitar. Comprised of veteran musicians including Chase Johner on lead guitar, The Great Big Hug weave their sound from tenets of roots rock and sprigs of blues. A fusion occurs and formulates the basis of what will be their forthcoming debut album. New songs from the album, including a midtempo “Back When You Loved Me,” are already being worked out on stage.

If You Go

Who: The Great Big Hug

When: Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Web, audio and video: https://thegreatbighug.com

Music Notes

Blue Highway co-founder Wayne Taylor recently settled into a seat in Blackbird Bakery’s location in downtown Bristol. Blue Highway music and more exuded from him much like the strawberry filling from a freshly made doughnut at Blackbird.

“Man, I’m telling you, this festival is going to be special,” said Wayne Taylor, who sings and plays bass with Blue Highway. “When this came together, we didn’t have any stars in our eyes. We wanted the best festival we could possibly put together.”

Yep, Taylor came bearing tasty news. There will be a second installment of Blue Highway Fest. Slated for Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 14 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the festival will feature a dazzling lineup that includes music wunderkind Sam Bush, bluegrass legends Blue Highway, the dynamic Steeldrivers and many more.

Taylor said they constructed Blue Highway Fest from their perspective as fans and performers.

“This is something I would want to see,” Taylor said.

Get this, bluegrass fans. One can experience two stages and a mesmerizing 27 artists during Blue Highway Fest. Furthermore, there will be a litany of food vendors when the belly calls, a songwriters’ workshop for those who wish to hone with talent, and RV camping for those who wish to stay overnight during the good-natured love fest of music.

“We’ll have a stage downtown on Wednesday (Oct. 11), the songwriters’ workshop with Tony Arata (“The Dance”), Darrell Scott, Ed Snodderly, Beth Snapp,” Taylor said. “There will be a songwriters’ in the round. Darrell Scott will close that part.”

Additional marquee names in the lineup include Darrell Scott, the Dan Tyminski Band, the Tim O’Brien Band, Larry Sparks, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Scythian, Ralph Stanley II, Ed Snodderly, Beth Snapp, Seldom Scene, and more.

Tickets went on sale for Blue Highway Fest on Tuesday. To purchase tickets, visit either https://bluehighwayfest.com or www.facebook.com/bluehighwayfestival. For more information, call 423-963-5090.

Downloads

Red Allen and Fred Wakefield lend a bluish tint to this week’s free MP2 download. Peek inside https://acousticdisc.com/product/red-allen-and-frank-wakefield-the-kitchen-tapes-download/ to find the killer track, “I’m Blue, I’m Lonesome.” Penned by Hank Williams and Bill Monroe, Allen and Wakefield play it close to the Monroe high lonesome bluegrass vest.