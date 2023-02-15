Jimbo Mathus

Mississippi-based chameleonic musician Jimbo Mathus ventured onto the national scene during the 1990s as the leader of swing band revivalists The Squirrel Nut Zippers.

Enigmatic as a tumbleweed, Jimbo Mathus will strike quite a range of musical chords on Friday, Feb. 17 when he enlivens Wolf Hills Brewing in Abingdon. Wild as Woody Guthrie unbridled, Mathus looks like an offspring of Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. But he sounds like Jimbo Mathus.

Unplugged, Mathus evokes wooly folk. Plugged in, he’s woolier. Blues attaches to nearly everything he plays, be it country or rock or swing-along jazz. Untamed sounds from an American musician who flies as free as the flag, Mathus provides a ride through music that’s indelibly unforgettable.

If You Go

• Who: Jimbo Mathus and Shaefer Llana

• When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

• Where: Wolf Hills Brewing, 149 Deadmore St., Abingdon

• Admission: $12

• Info: 276-477-1953

• Web, audio and video: www.therealjimbomathus.com

Kevin McCaffrey

Historically when times get hard, comedy gets funnier.

That’s the topical comedy of New York City’s Kevin McCaffrey. The longtime stand-up comic visits Blue Ridge Comedy Club in downtown Bristol, Tennessee. Laugh along for one show on Friday, Feb. 17 and two performances on Saturday, Feb. 18.

McCaffrey made his network television debut in 2013 on “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Letterman remarked that he was “very funny.” Typically, topical humor brands McCaffrey’s schtick. He’s neither Rodney Dangerfield edgy nor Bill Murray dry. Instead, he just may reference Chinese weather balloons or the always-always political climate in his routine. Whatever emanates from McCaffrey, he’s a funny guy who sometimes makes one think, too.

If You Go

• Who: Kevin McCaffrey

• When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

• Where: Blue Ridge Comedy Club, 620 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: $20

• Info: 423-765-3320

• Web, audio and video: http://kevin-mccaffrey.com

Ed Snodderly

Crack open the enormous Great American Songbook to find the music of Ed Snodderly. As sure as the twang in Hank Williams’ voice, Snodderly belongs among the best.

As if from a ragged knapsack upon his back, Snodderly offers peeks into his lifetime of song on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Find the affecting troubadour at Machiavelli’s in Bristol, Tennessee.

Perhaps Snodderly will sample from his forthcoming new album. Due on April 21, Snodderly’s “Chimney Smoke” LP includes Kenny Vaughan and Chris Scruggs, each from Marty Stuart’s astounding band, the Fabulous Superlatives. Swirling at the album’s heart, Snodderly’s songs provide whirlwinds of character and details as to life in Appalachia and beyond. He’s a treasure, this one and this only Ed Snodderly.

If You Go

• Who: Ed Snodderly

• When: Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

• Where: Machiavelli’s, 8 5th St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: Free

• Info: 423-573-9955

• Web, audio and video: https://edsnodderlymusic.com

Music Notes

Spring signals flowers from the ground, sunshine from the sky, and bluegrass in Bristol for the soul. Make note of the 8th Annual James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Festival on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at Delta Bristol by Marriott off exit 7 on I-81 in Bristol, Virginia.

Bluegrass legend Larry Sparks headlines Bristol Bluegrass 2023. With his band the Lonesome Ramblers, Sparks will appear on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31 opens at 2 p.m. with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys. They return at 7 p.m. Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out follow at 3 and 8 p.m. The ever-versatile Grascals headline Friday at 4 and 9 p.m. The Gospel Plowboys turn on Friday at 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Traditional bluegrass titan Junior Sisk and band open Saturday’s lineup at 1 p.m. and return at 6 p.m. Mountain City’s stellar Kody Norris Show play at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sammy Shelor’s edgy Lonesome River Band entertain at 3 and 9:30 p.m.

A variety of ticket packages available include limited reserve two-day tickets for $120. General admission two-day passes are $80. Per day admission on Friday is $40 and Saturday retails for $45. For more information and to buy tickets, call 276-935-7975 or visit https://mountainheritagemusic.com.

Down the road a bit brings the 10th Annual Monroe Mandolin Camp to Abingdon. Based in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, the event moves to Abingdon for its 10th year, which runs from Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

Monroe Mandolin Camp centers upon music education. An impressive lineup of bluegrass music veterans including Tim Stafford, Mike Compton, and Beth Lawrence will lead classes in mandolin, fiddle, banjo, guitar, upright bass, songwriting, and vocal harmony singing.

Tuition rates are $450 for students and $550 for adults. Lodging and meal plans are available for those who wish to stay in the area during the camp. For more information email monroemandolincamp@gmail.com or visit https://monroemandolincamp.com.

Late swing jazz guitarist George Barnes picks a wondrous tune in this week’s free MP3 download. Swing along at https://acousticdisc.com/product/george-barnes-quartet-dont-get-around-much-anymore-download/ for a song by the George Barnes Quartet. Barnes, who died in 1977, leads his band on a rousing rendition of Duke Ellington’s “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.”