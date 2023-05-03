Bristol Ballet “Sleeping Beauty”

Forget Disney. Bristol Ballet embraces the fabled essence of “Sleeping Beauty.”

Slated to stage at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, for two mesmerizing performances on Saturday, May 13, Bristol Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty” pairs classical ballet artistry with a classic fairy tale and indelibly gripping music composed by Tchaikovsky.

“It doesn’t get better than Tchaikovsky’s scores. ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is my favorite,” said Moira Frazier Ostrander, co-artistic director of Bristol Ballet and producer of “Sleeping Beauty.” “It’s some of the most beautiful music ever written.”

Read more about Bristol Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty” in Music Notes.

If You Go

What: Bristol Ballet presents “Sleeping Beauty”

When: Saturday, May 13 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $10.50-$21.50

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.bristolballet.org

T. Graham Brown

Scintillating singer T. Graham Brown returns to Clintwood’s Jettie Baker Center on Friday, May 5. Presented as part of the Nathan Stanley Celebrity Concert Series, Brown brings decades of hits from the country field as fueled on a lifetime of soul.

America embraced Brown in the fall of 1985. Signed to Capitol Records’ Nashville division, Brown’s not-so-country soaked-in-soul single “I Tell it Like it Used to Be” appealed to a generation who grew up on the old school soul of the 1960s. It hit. Brown hit. And a career was born, which was driven by a decade of hits including 1988’s “Darlene.” Brown’s voice, still in vintage muscle car form, enthralls audiences today much as he has for 40 years.

If You Go

Who: T. Graham Brown

When: Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Jettie Baker Center, 348 Main St., Clintwood, Va.

Admission: $35-$45

Info: 276-219-3474

Web, audio and video: https://tgrahambrown.com

Roger McGuinn

Pioneers of American music dwindling at rapid rates, Roger McGuinn represents an era of rock ’n’ roll history that’s fading fast.

Roger McGuinn co-founded rock’s seminal Byrds in 1964. The highly influential musician returns to Bristol on Wednesday, May 10 for a career-encompassing show at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. Miss it and you will miss out.

McGuinn’s Byrds initially banded the sounds of American folk and British rock of The Beatles. They became rock’s purveying pioneers of jangly rock. Eventual incorporations of twangy country led them to become pioneers of the still-thriving hives of country-rock, which was not exactly accepted, at least initially.

“People didn’t like it,” McGuinn said. “There was a big division between country and rock. Country people didn’t like rock people and rock people didn’t like country people. We got caught in that crossfire, too.”

Nonetheless innovators, The Byrds were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

If You Go

Who: Roger McGuinn

When: Wednesday, May 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $42.50-$52.50

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.ibiblio.org/jimmy/mcguinn/index.html

Notes

Sweepingly grand and evocative music earmarks the oft-poignant and engrained majesty of Bristol Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty.” The story charms. The music beguiles. The dancing evokes the art and artistry throughout. Timed well to stage in the aftermath of the pandemic, “Sleeping Beauty” projects good feelings and happy endings.

“We need to leave the 2020 darkness behind us,” said Amanda Hairston, co-artistic director of Bristol Ballet. “It’s time for some happiness.”

“Sleeping Beauty” originated in France. Written perhaps as early as 1697, the Brothers Grimm adapted the tale in about 1812. A traditional fairy tale with a traditional fairy princess in Princess Aurora, who slumbers courtesy a curse from evil fairy Carabosse, the show encompasses classic good versus evil storytelling.

“It’s one of the most beloved fairy tales,” said Moira Frazier Ostrander, co-artistic director of Bristol Ballet and producer of “Sleeping Beauty.” “The ballet version is slightly different than Disney.”

Folks who depend on perception to envision “Sleeping Beauty” most often fail to realize that considerable amounts of darkness pervade the tale. However, it’s saving grace rests upon its prevailing charm and ultimate happy ending.

“Even the sanitized version is sort of dark,” Frazier Ostrander said, “but our ballet has a happy ending. We will never produce a spring ballet that’s not with a happy ending.”

Bristol Ballet, which was established by the late Constance Hardinge in 1948, performed “Sleeping Beauty” in 1958 and 1998.

“But we haven’t done it in 25 years,” Frazier Ostrander said. “So, I’m excited to bring it back on stage at Bristol Ballet.”

Emerson Gillispie and Erin Ginn share the feature role of Princess Aurora, albeit from different stages of the princess’ life. Lucy Paulson portrays evil fairy Carabosse. Their bejeweled and sparkling costumes, gathered in a backroom at Bristol Ballet several weeks ago in wait of the dancers and the story and the audiences.

Upon Frazier Ostrander’s desk, an amazingly realistic baby Aurora doll lay while dressed in her aww-inducing fashionable fineries.

“She wears a homemade gown made by one of the company grandmothers,” Frazier Ostrander said, whose attention to detail comes in large part from her years as a dancer in and working for Bristol Ballet under former director Michele Plescia.

“This is my first show as a producer,” Frazier Ostrander said. “I learned from the best, Michele Plescia.”

Download

Bill Monroe enlivens this week’s free MP3 download. Reference https://acousticdisc.com/product/bill-monroe-and-the-blue-grass-boys-live-at-mechanics-hall-download/ to find the father of bluegrass’ “On and On.” Recorded in 1963 and released on Acoustic Disc’s “Bill Monroe Live at Mechanics Hall,” the track finds Monroe and The Bluegrass Boys in full throttle bluegrass joy.