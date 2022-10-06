SHORT TAKES: Blue Highway Fest to bring celebration of bluegrass to Big Stone Gap on Oct. 7-8

Blue Highway Fest

Blue Highway emanated from Appalachia, and it’s to Appalachia that the venerable bluegrass band returns.

Multi-Grammy-nominated Blue Highway helms a major bluegrass festival, Blue Highway Fest, this weekend, Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Staged at scenic Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the two-day festival offers a day early tease. Guitar maestro Tommy Emmanuel leads a show on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap.

Blue Highway Fest dazzles. Its namesake headlines a lineup punctuated by legends Larry Sparks, Sam Bush, and Seldom Scene. Piney Flats’ Carson Peters to Sierra Hull represent bluegrass’ youth brigade. Then there’s Johnson City’s Beth Snapp, Virginia’s Scythian, and Kentucky’s Darrell Scott, neither of whom play bluegrass regularly, but they’re storytellers in song. That’s Blue Highway Fest, a roving band of interesting storytellers who play in various hues of blue.

If You Go What: Blue Highway Fest Who: Blue Highway, Sam Bush Band, Dan Tyminski Band, Travelin’ McCourys, Sierra Hull, Tommy Emmanuel, Darrell Scott, Scythian, Seldom Scene, Balsam Range, Larry Sparks, Ralph Stanley II, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, Beth Snapp, and more. When: Friday, Oct. 7-Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Where: Bullitt Park, 217 E. 1st. St. N., Big Stone Gap, Va. Admission: $80 single-day ticket, $135 two-day ticket Info: 276-523-5592 Web, audio and video: www.bluehighwayband.com

The Magic of Bill Blagg

Harry Houdini defied death on stage. Criss Angel simply shocks.

Bill Blagg mixes hometown with downtown. See Blagg when he returns to Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 8. Excellent tickets remain available.

“My style is interactive and theatrical,” said Blagg. “Our show is not a trick machine – Next! Next! Next! We combine elements of a good Broadway show from the narrative to the lights of the show. It’s a journey. It’s a production.”

It’s Bill Blagg, magician. You may see people float on stage. Blagg may even teleport. Whatever he does, Blagg wraps his show in showmanship, wall-to-wall dazzlement that’s meant to amaze.

If You Go Who: The Magic of Bill Blagg When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: $38.53-$55 Info: 423-274-8920 Web, audio and video: www.billblagg.com

Blues Traveler

More than 30 years and a past that includes alternative rock stardom marks Blues Traveler’s existence.

A scintillating new album, “Traveler’s Blues,” adds a new chapter in the long history of Blues Traveler. Led by lead singer and harmonica man John Popper, Blues Traveler makes its Bristol debut on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. Good tickets remain.

Blues Traveler’s marks 35 years of touring. Best known for its Grammy-winning single from 1995, “Run-Around,” Blues Traveler built its reputation through incessantly hardcore touring. They’re known for stretching out on such classics as “Hook” and Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Popper’s funky delivery and the band’s rock-blues approach long ago earned them a reputation as one of music’s finest live bands.

If You Go Who: Blues Traveler with guest Chris Barron When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. Admission: $74.50-$88.50 Info: 276-296-1234 Web, audio and video: https://bluestraveler.com

Music Notes

Be on the lookout for Jamie Collins’ outstanding new music video. “Enjoy Life,” the title track from her new album. It’s a bluegrass song about the pleasures of everyday life at home in the midst of family and friends.

Jake Dwyer of Shape Studios in Jonesborough filmed and directed the three-minute-plus video. Filmed in part in downtown Bristol, viewers will see a number of downtown landmarks including the Bristol sign and Tim White’s country music mural. Look also for cameos from local musicians including Collins’ brother Blake Collins, Momma Molasses, and Martha Spencer.

Watch Jamie Collins’ video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LvgmXeRl-Y. You can see Collins perform live during Abingdon Vineyards’ Between the Vines Music and Culture Festival in Abingdon from Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16.

For more information on Between the Vines, visit www.facebook.com/BTVFEST/ or call 276-623-1255.

Tickets are on sale now to see the historic Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Slated to appear on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the wondrous ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City, tickets start at $25 and culminate at $75 to see the three-time Grammy winners. Dynamic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley open. Call 423-439-2787 or visit www.etsu.edu/martin-center/ for more information. For band info, check out https://nittygritty.com

With Halloween upon us, costuming ideas among adults and for kids are at full warp speed right about now. One can go for the cheap ones, you know, the Walmart variety.

Or you can check out Theatre Bristol’s Halloween Costume & Prop Workshop. Slated for Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Theatre Bristol on State Street in downtown Bristol, the workshop will be taught by Rebecca Ryan, an award-winning cosplayer. It’s admission by donation, but you do need to register at www.theatrebristol.org/tbarts.

Nikki Lane, who performed at the Paramount last night, leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Refence www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/nikki-lane/feb-24-2012-big-light-studio-nashville-tn. Find four songs recorded a decade ago for a Daytrotter Session. Tunes including a echoey “Gone Gone Gone” and a gripping “Walk of Shame” document Lane’s early days in the music business.