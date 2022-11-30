'Santa's Nutcracker' give classic holiday ballet a new spin

Music of “The Nutcracker” signals Christmas time. Add in Santa Claus. Stir in the form of a ballet and you have Highland Ballet’s Santa’s Nutcracker an original twist created by the mother-daughter tandem of Deanna Cole-Roberts and Deirdre Cole.

Set to stage for two shows on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia, “Santa’s Nutcracker” churns with charm and enchantment.

“It opens in Santa’s workshop,” Deanna Cole-Roberts, founder and co-artistic director of Highlands Ballet. “He’s getting ready for Christmas.”

Highlands Ballet first staged “Santa’s Nutcracker” in 1996.

“It was called ‘Holidays in Motion,’ but then we went to ‘Santa’s Nutcracker,’” Cole-Roberts said. “We wanted to do something different and still challenge the kids.”

This year’s “Santa’s Nutcracker” features a cast of about 40 people. While it does not follow all of the traditional storylines as established by “The Nutcracker,” the essence of the classic remains well intact.

“’Santa’s Nutcracker’ is charming in every sense of the word,” said Dierdre Cole, co-artistic director of Highlands Ballet. “It’s whimsical. It’s entertaining. It has a refreshing twist.”

Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky famously composed the music for “The Nutcracker.” It’s become synonymous not only with “The Nutcracker,” but Christmas in general. Even most people who have never seen a ballet performed have most likely heard chunks of Tchaikovsky’s score for “The Nutcracker.”

“It’s the original score reimagined,” Cole said. “We hear it everywhere – in commercials, in movies like ‘Home Alone.’”

A parent of one of the show’s dancers portrays Santa Claus in the Highlands Ballet production. Ole St. Nick neither performs on point in ballet shoes nor does he wear a tutu. He looks and sounds quite ho-ho-ho terrifically traditional in red.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus travel through the Land of the Snow to get to the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairies,” Cole said. “There’s no battle scene. There’s no mice and soldiers. It’s happiness and light. It’s the joy and happiness that children find at Christmas.”

Now, multiple versions of “The Nutcracker” exist each Christmas season throughout America and the world. Most ballet companies large to small, famous and not instill their own spins in some manner.

“It’s important in the arts to step out and do your own thing,” Cole said. “That’s something that makes Highlands Ballet unique.”

There’s no North Pole per se in “Santa’s Nutcracker.” Likewise, do not expect to hear such perennials as “Here Comes Santa Claus” or “Silent Night.”

“We do have reindeer and elves,” Cole-Roberts said.

Above all, “Santa’s Nutcracker” exudes Christmas merriment. A memorable experience in hues of reds and greens, warmth and smiles, where the snow’s white and the memories made as vivid as Santa’s jolly demeanor.

“It is about Christmas in a joyful and magical way,” Cole-Roberts said. “It’s the way Christmas was when I was a child – the candles in the windows, the trees hanging over the street while covered in snow.”

Endearing and adorable, “Santa’s Nutcracker” embodies an essence of Christmas that’s needed in the aftermath of widespread societal divides as exists in today’s America. Seasonal joy can overcome our daily woes and worries. In that, there’s a freeing quality to Highlands Ballet’s “Santa’s Nutcracker.”

“It’s a sense of family, a sense of togetherness, from backstage with the cast to the audience,” Cole said. “It’s a feeling. It’s joyful. You can’t help but smile.”

If You Go

What: Highlands Ballet presents Santa’s Nutcracker

When: Saturday, Dec. 10 at noon and 6 p.m.

Where: McGlothlin Center for the Arts, 30481 Garnand Dr., Emory, Va.

Admission: $6-$20

Info: 276-944-6333