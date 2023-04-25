BRISTOL, Va. — As part of their Outside the Box Public Art Project, Believe in Bristol is offering local artists the opportunity to submit artwork, which would decorate downtown utility boxes.

Working in partnership with the Advance Bristol Foundation, BIB is inviting artists to apply by visiting the Believe in Bristol website. Eight finalists will be chosen and each of which will receive $500.

Believe in Bristol and Advance Bristol will be contributing $5,000 to manufacture the vinyl wrap, which will serve as the canvas for the artwork and which will be wrapped around the utility boxes around Bristol’s downtown.

In a statement Cathy Floyd, the executive director of Advance Bristol, explained that not only will the art beautify public spaces in Bristol, but also to promote local artists.

“This project serves a dual purpose of supporting public art and beautifying the community,” Floyd said. “By wrapping the utility boxes throughout downtown Bristol, we are promoting the talents and visibility of local artists by providing unique and inclusive opportunities for the public to access and enjoy visual art in non-traditional venues.”

Submitted artwork will be judged on creativity, community pride, originality, and appropriate regard for the nature of the space and the audience.

Maggie Elliot, executive director of Believe in Bristol, stated that this project will help amplify the already rich artisan culture in Bristol.

“This project will be a great addition to the artisan culture that already exists here, and the utility boxes will be transformed into functional pieces of public art that contribute significantly to the vitality and charm of our downtown,” Elliot said.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 31, 2023.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Believe in Bristol Promotions and Design Committees that are made up of volunteers, art professionals, and members of the Bristol community.