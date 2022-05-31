Museum takes bike exhibit on the road

The kickoff to an exhibition entitled, “The Open Road: The Art of the Motorcycle,” is coming June 16 to William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, with the Open Road BikeFest.

The celebration of the motorcycle will last from June 22 to June 25, 2022, at locations across Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia.

BikeFest will begin at William King Museum of Art where vintage bikes and motorcycle memorabilia will be on display.

There will be nightly events such as bike rallies, block parties, bike rides and live music.

More information about the Open Road BikeFest can be found online at williamkingmuseum.org/events.