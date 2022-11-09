Mr. Bojangles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band come to Bristol

“I knew a man Bojangles and he danced for you…in worn out shoes.”

Thus began 1970’s “Mr. Bojangles” by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Founded in Long Beach, California, in 1966, the country-rock legends will visit ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City tonight, Thursday, Nov. 10. The stupendous Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley open.

As Nitty Gritty Dirt Band made pop music hay with “Mr. Bojangles,” the song signaled a shift to come. Then came 1972’s seminal album, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” Generational collaborations featured the rock-leaning young, long hairs in Nitty Gritty with country and bluegrass legends including Roy Acuff and Jimmy Martin. Harmony, on record and off, fostered new directions for Nitty Gritty as well as thawed bonds between the ages that continue today.

If You Go

Who: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

When: Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, 1320 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City

Admission: $25-$75

Info: 423-439-2787

Web, audio and video: https://nittygritty.com

Theatre Bristol’s “Elf the Musical”

Late Theatre Bristol founder Cathy DeCaterina would beam if she could see Theatre Bristol’s wildly funny and meaningful production of “Elf the Musical.” Slated to stage at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, the two-act play opens Friday, Nov. 11 and runs on weekends through Sunday, Nov. 20. Yes, the story is essentially the same as the movie version, with twists.

Kenn Naegele directs. Theatre Bristol’s “Elf the Musical” spotlights Kendall Johnson as the ever-lovable goofy Buddy the Elf. A large ensemble cast of Theatre Bristol newcomers and veterans, including Dan Gray as Buddy’s grouchy father Walter Hobbs, provide grand waves of entertainment. Sometimes it’s poignant. Even sad. Most times it’s funny. And enlightening.

If You Go

What: Theatre Bristol’s “Elf the Musical”

When: Friday, Nov. 11-Sunday, Nov. 20; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $12-$16

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: https://theatrebristol.org

Southern Gospel Quartet Night in Bristol

How sweet it is. Listen for harmonies, like tasty glaze on a Blackbird Bakery doughnut, to shimmer and shine this weekend in Bristol.

Southern Gospel Quartet Night herald Southern gospel quartets at their finest. Hear them emote at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 12. Groups on tap include the Primitive Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Kingsmen, and special guest Mickey Bell.

North Carolina’s Primitive Quartet were founded while on a fishing trip. Brothers Reagan and Larry Riddle and brothers Furman and Norman Wilson established the group on sounds of the mountains and substance from the gospels. Personnel has slightly changed since then, but their style remains firmly intact.

“It’s the old Appalachian Mountains sound,” said Reagan Riddle.

If You Go

What: Gospel Christian Music Association presents Southern Gospel Quartet Night in Bristol

Who: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Primitive Quartet, The Kingsmen, and Mickey Bell

When: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $25

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: https://primitivequartet.com

Music Notes

KISS this: Former longtime lead guitarist for famed rockers KISS, Ace Frehley, is coming to downtown Bristol. See the innovative guitarist who played on such KISS classics as “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Detroit Rock City” Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Don’t expect Frehley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, to wear makeup in Bristol. He’s no longer a member of KISS.

However, longtime fans remember Frehley as the makeup-wearing Space Ace persona from KISS. An original member of hard rock superstars KISS, he played lead guitar on such multi-million selling albums as 1976’s “Destroyer” and 1977’s “Love Gun.” Hear Frehley’s sunburst Gibson Les Paul on “Strutter” and “Cold Gin,” each of which he features in his show.

To learn more about Ace Frehley, visit www.acefrehley.com.

Tickets to see Ace Frehley in Bristol go on sale tomorrow at noon. However, if you either have or can obtain a Paramount Bristol membership, tickets are on sale now. Furthermore, members save at least $5 per ticket. Otherwise, tickets begin at $53.04 and top out at $98.50. For more information, call (423) 274-8920 or visit https://paramountbristol.org.

Triumphant in part describes Daniel Davis’ Cameo Theater debut on Saturday night. On stage to promote the release of his new album, “Move Me,” Folk Soul Revival’s former lead singer helmed a low-key night of masterful music.

Davis opened with “Simple Rhythms,” the 12th of 12 songs from his new album. Backed by a four-man band that included Tony Dingus on pedal steel guitar and dobro as well as Brandon Davis on guitar, Davis enthralled a near sell-out audience for nearly 90 minutes.

He played all 12 songs from “Move Me.” Davis augmented his show, which was essentially spun from his web of heart-tugging mostly gospel music material, with an occasional detour from his own pen. For instance, his revved-up “Swing Low Sweet Chariot” provided a look into his roots as well as ample opportunity for the audience to clap and sing along.

From note one of the show, Davis’ richly lathered baritone beamed. Whether on his jubilant “Hallelujah” or Billy Joel’s tender “She’s Got a Way,” Davis emoted like a man who means what he sings. And he does. As illustrated through an earth-moving “How Great Thou Art” and a set-closing encore of a rousing “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” Davis opened wide a path for himself that said, ‘Daniel Davis has arrived.’

Latin music from guitar master Enrique Coria leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Summon https://acousticdisc.com/product/enrique-coria-solos-from-south-america-download/ to find the sumptuous track, “Sons de Carriloes.” Taken from Acoustic Disc album “The Guitar Artistry of Enrique Coria: Solos from South America,” Coria’s delicate playing, like paint applied to canvas by a master, casts intoxicating swaths of beauty.