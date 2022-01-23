Mechanical madness comes to Pound, Virginia, in circus performances

POUND, Va. — Enter the most unlikely setting for a circus: a factory. One where the workers are acrobats and the machines are circus props. Welcome to “Birdhouse Factory”! The Pro-Art Association presents Las Vegas-based circus troupe Cirque Mechanics for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Wise County Performing Arts Center at J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound, Virginia.

Behold a contortionist perform on a turntable powered by unicyclists. Witness the trapeze artist flying high thanks to the spins of an acrobat inside a giant gearlike wheel. Marvel as the trampoline wall artists defy the laws of physics by virtually flying and walking on air. Giggle at the antics of the characters, dazzle at the acro-dancing, and be enchanted by the story of laughter, love, flight and birdhouses.

Cirque Mechanics, inspired by modern circus, finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in stories of American ingenuity, wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders and a bit of clowning around. “Birdhouse Factory” toured the United States and Europe for 10 years inspiring and entertaining audiences and critics. The New York Times found this circus show “exceptional, evocative ... and engrossingly entertaining.”

“Birdhouse Factory” was inspired, in part, by the masterful industry murals of Mexican-born artist Diego Rivera, the outrageous illustrations of cartoonist Rube Goldberg and the slapstick humor of Charlie Chaplin’s film “Modern Times.” While these inspirations make “Birdhouse Factory” artful, nostalgic and funny, the true essence of the show comes from the circus.

This is a simple story of daily life in a “widgets” factory circa 1935, where workers are brought together by the most unlikely of events, a bird accidentally injured by the main steam boiler. The accident and caring for the bird brings the workers closer and inspires them to break away from the efficiency and monotony of the assembly-line mentality and display their true inner talents and abilities. In the process, they use their bodies and machines to build birdhouses in a less efficient but joyful and soulful way.

“Birdhouse Factory” delivers a timeless message of hope, camaraderie and the power of the collaborative human spirit when presented with adversity. Although conceptualized prior to the pandemic, and inspired by the Great Depression, “Birdhouse Factory” addresses the challenges faced by industry and workers during unprecedented times. The story is one of imaginative recovery, where humans create magic when working together towards common goals.

General admission tickets are $15 at the door, and all children and students are free to attend. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for this performance. Season tickets can be purchased at proartva.org, in person at any show, or by calling 276-376-4520. To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, patrons are required to wear a mask for the duration of the performance.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues; therefore, individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton. For more information about planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College. If you have any questions, please visit proartva.org, call the office at 276-376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.