'Little Women' premieres at JRT

The beloved classic, “Little Women,” based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, opens at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre on Jan. 13. Set in 1865, this sweet story about the March sisters and their family and friends is an inspirational way to start the new year.

“‘Little Women’ is a very wholesome tale,” said Miranda Laurio (Jo March), “but it deals with real problems and struggles too — it embodies what it takes for a family to stay together and love each other no matter what, be it through anger and disagreement, through poverty and want, through success and joy, or separation, even loss.”

The show revolves around the sisters and their relationships to each other during what is a tumultuous year while their father is serving in the Civil War. Though the sisters are very close, they still deal with disappointment, frustration and bitterness, as any siblings typically do. But their love is powerful and helps them overcome these relational obstacles.

“This story is about the power of love, perseverance, generosity and forgiveness,” said Krista Wharton (Marmee). “My character, Marmee, loves her daughters fiercely and has taught them the importance of giving to those who are less fortunate, to be forgiving and show grace and to be true to themselves.”