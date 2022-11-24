Lincoln Theatre receives tourism grant

The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia was one of 64 local and regional tourism marketing programs across Virginia chosen to receive a portion of total grants totaling more than $300,000 to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations.

The Lincoln Theatre received a $5,000 grant for its Rediscover The Lincoln project. The Lincoln Theatre partnered with regional media outlets to supply matching funds.

Located in the heart of Marion’s vibrant downtown district, The Lincoln Theatre is a restored venue offering year-round entertainment including: live music, comedy events and diversity awareness programs.

Originally constructed in 1929 as Southwest Virginia’s premiere movie palace, The Lincoln Theatre has long been a community hub. When so many venues slow down their programming schedule during the winter months, The Lincoln Theatre is focusing on offering a full schedule of events the entire year.

“The Lincoln Theatre is an absolute gem, and one of the biggest tourism draws in Smyth County. The theatre has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever, with a really exciting mix of programming. This grant from Virginia Tourism Corporation will boost marketing efforts, introducing new audiences to The Lincoln, and pumping new money into the local economy,” Amanda Livingston, Director of Tourism for Smyth County Tourism Association said.

The VTC Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending in the off-season by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.

This is a new program that focused on supporting tourism businesses with less than 20 full-time employees through marketing partnerships.