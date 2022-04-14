Lifelong joy of painting comes back to Patrick Turner, now featured in The Gallery exhibit

Make way for an artist parade.

That’s what you’ll find this spring at The Gallery @ Barr Photographics in Abingdon, Virginia, where the Corner Gallery is slated to feature a collection of oil paintings entitled “Brightening.”

These are the works of Patrick M. Turner — an emerging, outsider artist from Huntersville, North Carolina.

“I was born in Providence, Rhode Island, of Irish Catholic lineage and grew up on the snow country shores of Lake Ontario in Oswego New York,” Turner said.

Turner was the youngest of five children, educated in Catholic schools. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1978.

After pursuing higher education for one semester, Patrick decided to pursue a career in the industrial sector. There, he was employed in various positions until becoming unemployed during the recession of 1982.

“In 1982, I got laid off during a recession and entered into the first painting stint of my art career,” he said.

“I painted about 15 paintings in varying sizes from 16-by-20 to 24-by-48, using oil paints, almost exclusively with a pallete knife.”

He learned new skills.

“I would always paint wet on wet and watched Bill Alexander on PBS for instruction. I gave most of them away but still have a few of them hanging in my home.”

Turner married in 1983, got a new job, moved to Huntersville North Carolina, and began raising a family.

“Life gets busy, and you just don’t have time to paint, so I stopped, always promising myself I would start again when I retired. Jobs came and went, and I eventually finished my working career with LeeBoy Inc. in Lincolnton, North Carolina, as supply chain director.”

Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“And I was working remotely from home, the honey do list built up over 22 years was finished, and I was bored.”

Finally, the paint was on the brush!

“As fate would have it, my eldest son had gifted me some canvases for the Christmas past, so I retrieved my 35-year-old box of oil paints from under the garage tool bench, pried them open with pliers and began to paint again,” he said.

“One painting led to another, more brushes, more supplies, and my reimmersion into art was complete.”

Turner came back on the scene, decades later.

“I typically paint from reference photos in my studio. Almost all of my painting are produced using brushes now, some wet on wet and some where I’ll put down the base colors and come back later to start adding detail, using textures.”

Bottom line: “I like to challenge myself by trying to paint things that I don’t know how I’m going to get the look. I learn as I go. I generally spend anywhere from six hours to about 20 hours on each painting, usually three to four hours at a stretch — and always with a nice glass of red wine [in the] afternoon.”

Turner enjoys life.

“I retired from Lee Boy Inc. in July of 2021 and am pursing a new career that I hope will bring others as much joy as it does me.”

It’s a calling.

“I don’t try to create a photo, that’s not what I want. I want you to feel the painting, to feel like you’re there. I want you to hear the waves and smell the water, feel the bricks or stones on your feet. I’m not an impressionist or abstract artist; I really want you to imagine the scene and perhaps remember the time that you were there or memories of soothing times in your life.”

