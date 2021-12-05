JRT performs musical featuring Irving Berlin's classic score, including 'White Christmas'

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre joyfully presents Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.” This musical, based on the 1942 movie starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, is the perfect holiday love story to kick-start this year’s Christmas season.

“Holiday Inn” is the story of entertainer Jim Hardy (played by Joe Gumina), who leaves the glitz of show business and his partners Lila and Ted (Diane Taveau, Lucas Schmidt) to follow his dream of a simpler life. He settles down in a foreclosed farmhouse in rural Connecticut. There, he meets Linda Mason (Brittany Whitson), a local schoolteacher and former owner of the homestead, who is on her own complicated life journey. After several failed farming attempts, they collaborate to turn the farmhouse into an inn that’s only open on the holidays.

“This show is basically about trying to be true to yourself,” said Diane Taveau. “Each one of the characters has a chance to become who they really want to be.”

The backdrop of the characters’ stories of self-discovery is the well-known music of Irving Berlin. Each holiday celebrated at the inn is represented by his beloved compositions.