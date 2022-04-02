Jonesborough Repertory Theatre to present 'Steel Magnolias'

Thirty-five years ago, in March 1987, the curtain rose for the first time on a newly written play called “Steel Magnolias” that featured Johnson City native Constance Shulman.

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will celebrate the anniversary by bringing the classic play to the stage locally beginning Thursday, April 7, and running through Saturday, April 16.

Robert Harling, the playwright, based the play on real-life events surrounding his sister and mother and some of the women they knew in Natchitoches, Louisiana, where Harling was raised.

The cast for the JRT performance is made up of Catherine Squibb, who will play Shelby; Kari Tuthill will play Ouiser; Joy Nagy will once again play the character of M’Lynn after portraying her for the first time in 2006; Diane Taveau will play Truvy; Kate Hollenbeck and Krista Wharton round out the cast.

The show is directed by Joe Smith, with Bennett Little as assistant director. The company includes Kelly Cruise, Becky Edmisten, Karen Elb, Hana Goff, Sabra Hayden, Audrey Holley, Chris Jones, Nathan Marooney, Melissa Nipper and Katy Rosolowski.

Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.