Jonesborough Repertory Theatre has a Shakespeare showdown with musical comedy 'Something Rotten!'

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre kicks off its 2021-22 season with the hilarious musical “Something Rotten!” Join the fun on the streets of Renaissance London, where a couple of playwrights looking to one-up the great William Shakespeare decide to introduce the unfamiliar and ridiculous concept of a “musical” to the world.

“This is the funniest musical I’ve ever seen,” said director Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt. “And we have assembled the most talented cast. There are a lot of new faces, along with some of our regulars, and the pairing of them together is quite remarkable. This show is fun from the beginning to the end.”

“The story follows two brothers, Nick (Andy Rogers) and Nigel (Will Stephens) Bottom,” said choreographer Jessica Shelton, “who want to be great playwrights like their competitor William Shakespeare, but he seems to steal their glory at every turn.”

In the show, the Bottom brothers realize they need to come up with a new idea to win over the crowds, so, through what some would consider devious means, they discover the concept of a musical. But Shakespeare is in the shadows watching them.