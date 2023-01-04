January Jams returns to the Barter Theatre

January Jams is back at the Barter Theatre.

The popular concert series that once enlivened the dead of winter in Abingdon, Virginia, disappeared in the whammy of COVID-19.

Doug Beatty started all this a decade ago. He’s the owner of Abingdon’s Bonefire Smokehouse and a veteran of putting on shows in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tennessee.

Now, Beatty is back after the town took over January Jams for a few years, and, at 61, he’s excited to share shows with patrons wanting to savor bluegrass, country, gospel and jazz.

“From my perspective, I always book shows I want to see. I book them as a fan. It’s a good thing,” Beatty said. “You don’t want to miss it.”

Tim O’Brien Band kicks off the series on Jan. 14 with what Beatty called “sort of like a bluegrass band, but not. They’re coming out of Nashville.”

Next, on Jan. 19, you can see Mike Farris, who is known for spiritual and uplifting music.

The Jon Stickley Trio will perform January 20.

“It’s jazz and jazz-grass,” Beatty said. “He’s known for his fast picking on the acoustic guitar.”

Also on Jan. 20, Songs from the Road Band, features Charles Humphrey, formerly of the Steep Canyon Rangers.

The show on Jan. 21 stars Fireside Collective.

“They’re a bluegrass band on steroids,” he said. “They are smoking. It is the rockingest bluegrass show I’ve ever seen.”

On Jan. 21, you can also see Olivia Jo.

“She’s an emerging bluegrass artist,” Beatty said.

Next, on Jan. 27, Dave Eggar and Amber Rumbargh will perform. Eggar plays cello; she’s a singer-songwriter. They are performing as “A Midwinter’s Night Dream.” This show also features Tim Stafford of Blue Highway, plus Maya Days.

The closing show on Jan. 28 features Jim Lauderdale, who is known for his work country and bluegrass music.

Want to go?

What – January Jams

When – Jan. 14-28. All shows at 7:30pm.

Where - All shows are at the main stage of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia.

Info – (276) 629-3991

The Lineup/Tickets

January Jams

14 – Tim O’Brien Band, $36-40

19 – Mike Farris, $24-28

20 - Jon Stickley Trio, $24-28

21 - Fireside Collective, $24-28

27 - Dave Eggar, $26-30

28 – Jim Lauderdale, $26-30