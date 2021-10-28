Italian masterpieces on display at William King Museum of Art

This exhibition is made possible through the support of Rose Marie Burriss, with additional support by John and Joan Gregory, as well as Don and Ginia Shawl.

Take if from Justice: The term Baroque connotes an abundance of detail, a sense of irregularity and a sort of eccentric redundancy, all hallmarks of an extraordinary generation of artists who converged in Rome at the dawn of the 17th century.

This artistic style became a cultural phenomenon, spreading concurrently from Naples to Venice, Vienna to Prague, Justice said.

“I think that we are very fortunate to have this exhibit here in Abingdon. Bernini is a big name, from an art historical perspective, and we are so glad to be able to offer this free exhibit to the public,” said Buchanan.

“What I really enjoy about the show, as a whole, is that I think that there is something in there for everybody,” Buchanan said. “It hits on a theme of realism.”

Buchanan encourages the public to view the art while it’s on display.

“We’re fortunate to have it here at the museum, especially with the show coming all the way from Italy,” Buchanan said. “It’s a prominent historical example of how the fine arts came to be.”

On Display “Bernini and the Roman Baroque” is on display at the William Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, through Jan. 16. Admission is free. Call 276-628-5005.

