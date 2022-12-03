Guatemalan artist to display his work

ABINGDON, Va. — For most of his life, Tony Peren, 23, has been painting his surroundings in the peaceful mountain town of San Juan Comalapa in Guatemala.

Now, he’s on a quest to find more recognition for the art that stirs his soul and for his family of painters who are an integral part of his journey.

Word already has spread around town about the young artist, who made his way to America five months ago, eventually moving to Abingdon at the encouragement of a friend who lives and works in town.

In his first art showing in the United States, Peren will exhibit as many as 15 of his original paintings at Sonder Abingdon, a new retail space in the historic Greenway-Trigg building.

The art opening is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 152 East Main Street. With the assistance of an interpreter, the Spanish-speaking artist will lead a discussion beginning at 6 p.m. on the significance of each of his paintings, allowing viewers to draw their own emotions from their personal experiences as they encounter the works.

“We feel so honored to be part of stories like this,” Chelsea Carneal, owner of Sonder Abingdon, said. “This is exactly the definition of what we created for Sonder and that definition is ‘every random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.’”

The paintings, which represent the life experiences and traditions of Peren’s homeland, will be on exhibit in the East Foyer and Wing of Sonder Abingdon through January.

Peren is the first in his family to hang his artwork outside of Guatemala. He comes from a long line of artists in his family—-his father, two cousins, and his 85-year-old grandfather who still paints as a main source of income.

“For me, art is a necessity. It fulfills my soul,” Peren said during a recent interview, interpreted by his friend Miguel Gomes.

Before coming to the United States, Peren opened his own art gallery in Guatemala.

“I have a happy life in Guatemala, but I wanted more,” said Peren, who came to this country to showcase his artwork and the work of his family so that he could help them financially.

Peren currently works as a server at a local Mexican restaurant in town.

The young artist said it wasn’t easy growing up in Guatemala as part of a family with deep roots in art and craftsmanship. His mother does custom work, such as knitting. “Art is not something you buy every day. It’s not a necessity like food and groceries,” he said.

His goal is to open a gallery in this country before returning to Guatemala one day.

Passionate about educating children, he also served in the social work field in his community in Guatemala.

“Some people dream of having a lot of money. I don’t want that,” he said. “My dream is to have money to help children learn to express themselves through art in Guatemala and here, too.”

Peren’s love of art is inspired by his country’s long, impressive art scene.

San Juan Comalapa is sometimes called the “Florence of America” because of the many Kaqchikel painters who have originated there.

“My town is beautiful and I love it because there is a lot of art around it,” he said. The town has one of the largest hand-painted murals in Guatemala.

The town’s art tradition started with painter Andres Curruchich when he began using oils to paint the daily lives of the native people.

“My grandfather was one of his students,” Peren said.

Today there are as many as 500 painters in San Juan Comalapa. Many of them continue to use the techniques of Curruchich.

Peren, who also uses oils for his original paintings, has done a variety of artwork, many of which represent the rich history, legends, and traditions of his country.

Among the art on display at Sonder includes three separate hummingbird paintings with different colors of circles behind each bird. According to Peren, the hummingbird is revered as a symbol of life in Guatemala.

“The yellow circle represents the moment you’re living in right now,” said the artist.

His favorites are three paintings of girls from San Juan Comalapa, each wearing a traditional attire of a blouse and skirt.

“I painted this to recognize the importance of women and children. These paintings honor them. They are not always recognized the way they deserve to be in my country,” he said.

Another painting depicts hands and two fighting birds. Peren said the painting represents his own life and struggles and the goals he hopes to accomplish during his journey.

Follow Tony Peren on Instagram @abdi_peren to see more of his artwork.

If You Go

What: Art Opening with Guatemalan artist Tony Peren

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The artist will talk about his paintings beginning at 6 p.m.

Where: Sonder Abingdon in the Greenway-Trigg building at 152 East Main Street, Abingdon.