Four-time Grammy nominee to headline Farm and Fun Time

Kentuckian Darrell Scott ranks among America’s finest troubadours.

Scott, a four-time Grammy nominee, headlines Farm and Fun Time on Thursday, Dec. 8. That’s tonight. See Scott emote like few others can at the intimate Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Delta Blues musician John Long and Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles open the evening.

When we last saw Scott, he was on stage during the CMA’s. Scott played dobro while Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless performed Scott’s magnum opus, “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” As with Scott’s best, the song evokes people and place in peril. Southern gothic songwriting at the heart, Scott’s music beats along pathways of timelessness. Like Woody Guthrie on the go, Darrell Scott provides a wealth of music to live by.

If You Go

What: Farm and Fun Time

Who: Darrell Scott, John Long, and Bill and the Belles

When: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.

Admission: $40

Info: (423) 573-1927

Web, audio and video: www.darrellscott.com

Walker Montgomery

Some aspire to country stardom. Walker Montgomery was born into it.

A son of country veteran John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Eddie Montgomery, Walker Montgomery rides ambition and his “Rust” EP to Bristol. See the fledgling country singer Friday, Dec. 9 at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee.

Listeners have taken notice of Walker Montgomery. His debut, “Simple Town,” has garnered more than four million spins on Spotify. His voice echoes his father and uncle, but fits well within today’s melodramatic scene of pop-and-rock shadowed country. Whereas his father leans country, his uncle rock, Walker steps firmly into the stamp of today’s pop-country convention.

If You Go

Who: Walker Montgomery

When: Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Sidetracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $10

Info: (423) 844-0400

Web, audio and video: www.walkermontgomery.com

A Manger for the Messiah

Christmas brings Santa Claus, “Jingle Bells,” and Handel’s “Messiah.”

Upon the latter, Central Presbyterian Church will stage “A Manger for the Messiah.” Adapted by Robert Campbelle from an original by writer Mark Foster, the music-rich play will commence Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the church on Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia. Though mostly a serious play, the music-rich show includes a generous amount of humor. In the story, George F. Handel, whose “Messiah” has gripped London, has been invited by Charles Wesley to conduct a performance of “Messiah” in Bristol, England. Alas, the baby Jesus from the Nativity set, has gone missing.

“It works with the real message of Christmas,” said Campbelle, music director at Central Presbyterian Church, “to think about other people and to spread joy to them.”

If You Go

What: “A Manger for the Messiah”

When: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

Where: Central Presbyterian Church, 331 Euclid Ave., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-669-3157

Web, audio and video: www.centralpresbristol.org

Music Notes

Meaning and majesty of Christmas occupied stages in Bristol last weekend and will again this weekend. Last Sunday, Hannah Voudrie led Christmas at The Cameo Theater. Coming up on Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11, there are four more chances to see Theatre Bristol’s wildly successful “Elf the Musical” at Theatre Bristol emerge. But first to Hannah Voudrie. Backed by a stellar four-man band, Voudrie performed as if she were a veteran of the stage. Her voice projected into the front row, rippled like warm hugs through the audience, and reached well into the balcony with Christmas meaning attached.

Voudrie’s voice golden, songs enchanting. From a show-opening swing through “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “White Christmas,” Voudrie enchanted through 20 songs. At times her voice soared, as on, “O Holy Night.” At times her voice swooned, as during her original “Always Faithful.”

Her band, led by cellist Dave Eggar, matched the elegance she projected. Phil Faconti captivated on guitar. Ashton Brown volumized on keyboards. Drummer Neal Reid maintained a wonderfully mannered pace. Eggar, one of the world’s finest musicians, led such stunners as “Little Drummer Boy” to augment and accentuate Voudrie’s gift.

Eloquence in the spotlight, Hannah Voudrie portrayed Christmas in all its magnificence. Occasionally whimsical, as during “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Most often spellbinding, as within “Silent Night.” Voudrie performed her first Christmas concert as if she were an old pro. Splendid in its splendor, the night’s music resonated well beyond the final notes played.

Now, concerning Theatre Bristol’s “Elf the Musical.” Two sold-out weekends at Paramount Bristol and last weekend at Theatre Bristol past, two more weekends of can’t-miss opportunities to see the extraordinary show are forthcoming. Indeed, Theatre Bristol’s “Elf the Musical” brands as this season’s hottest ticket in town. See it on the next two Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the beloved musical stages at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 18.

Tickets retail from $12 to $16. For more information and to buy tickets, call (423) 212-3625 or visit www.theatrebristol.org.

Unwrap a full album in this week’s free MP3 downloads courtesy blues guitar wiz Joe Bonamassa. Go to https://jbonamassa.com/download-a-free-album-from-joe-bonamassa/?utm_source=social&utm_medium=org&utm_campaign=freealbum&fbclid=IwAR3bkoHBM8X2LWENLe4cwgAlsxtG0X86Ja5g1cjoUHM9GsV-nRRadMA_CHc. Enter an email address and your country. Within moments, a download of a 13-song album from Bonamassa will appear in your email.