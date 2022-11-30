Chris Isaak makes Paramount Bristol debut Sunday

Roy Orbison reimagined lives in the eternally cool vibes and voice that emanate from Chris Isaak.

Plentiful tickets remain to see and hear the prodigiously voiced Chris Isaak in Bristol. The “Wicked Game” singer makes his Paramount Bristol debut Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. It’s part of his “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas” tour, which highlights music from his new Christmas album of the same name.

Isaak wrote eight originals for the album. Issued a couple of weeks ago, Isaak’s album includes five new versions of Christmas classics from Chuck Berry’s guitar-raging “Run Rudolph Run” to a jaunty “Jingle Bell Rock,” made famous by Bobby Helms. Fun warms Isaak’s originals. From “Dogs Love Christmas Too” to a rockabilly “Help Me Baby Jesus” and a serene “Wrapping Presents for Myself,” Isaak’s latest volume of Christmas music equates to joy multiplied.

If You Go

Who: Chris Isaak

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $97.54-$173

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.chrisisaak.com

Isaac Gibson of 49 Winchester

Few bands enjoyed a hotter year than 49 Winchester of Castlewood, Virginia.

Now that December is here and Christmas nears, the road’s quieted some for now for 49 Winchester. However, the band’s lead singer and songwriter Isaac Gibson leads a two-night holiday evening stand at the Down Home in Johnson City, Tennessee, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. The Saturday night performance is sold out. However, tickets remain for Sunday’s performance.

Gibson sings poetically of home. Themes of family and friends gather in Gibson’s affecting lyrics for generous touches of red-blooded American heart. Soul bounds from his vaunted voice. He wrenches emotion from songs obviously dear to his heart the likes of which few can. Maybe he will dig into some new 49 material. Perhaps a Christmas tune or two will emerge.

If You Go

Who: Isaac Gibson of 49 Winchester

When: Saturday Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $25-$30

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: https://49winchester.com

Southwest Virginia Christmas Toys for Tots

Imagine a home without a Christmas tree under which toys for children do not exist.

Just not right, now, is it? Through the United States Marine Corps, Toys for Tots has worked wonders in providing Christmas toys for kids from underprivileged homes. Local musician Dan Deel has for years chimed in to help. This year Deel leads Southwest Virginia Christmas Toys for Tots with an Open Acoustic Jam. Slated for Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Out of Town Café in Lebanon, Virginia. Attendees are asked to donate a toy or money.

Deel belongs well within the region’s music scene. He’s recorded country albums, performed during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and each December led a Toys for Tots fundraiser. As with his music, inclusivity marks Saturday’s benefit. Befitting an open acoustic jam, anyone who wishes to perform may do so by simply showing up. Guitar in hand? Tune ‘em up. Warmth in your heart for kids in need? By all means, c’mon down.

If You Go

What: Southwest Virginia Christmas Toys for Tots Open Acoustic Jam

Who: Dan Deel, Mick Kyte, etc.

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Out of Town Café, 733 Pioneer Dr., Lebanon, Va,.

Admission: Toy and monetary donations accepted

Info: 276-883-5390

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/dandeelmusic

Music Notes

Theatre Bristol far exceeds expectations of small-town community theater. For years now, the nonprofit children’s theater organization has carried out its mission in glowing details and successes.

Its latest smash, “Elf the Musical,” performed for two weekends of sold-out shows at Paramount Bristol in November. Missed the show? You have not missed out.

Theatre Bristol continues its “Elf the Musical” run tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol at 506 State Street in Bristol, Tennessee. Yeah, far smaller theater than the Paramount. However, one can see the show in far more intimate digs.

The show will stage at Theatre Bristol each Friday and Saturday through December 17 at 7:30 p.m. It also stages each Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. through December 18. It’s the same fantastic cast, same incredibly beloved story, and highly entertaining music as during its Paramount run.

Tickets are on sale now for $12 for students and seniors, and $16 adults, plus processing fees. For more information call Theatre Bristol at (423) 212-3625 or visit www.theatrebristol.org.

Jazz violin master Svend Asmussen commands this week’s free MP3 download. Visit https://acousticdisc.com/product/svend-asmussen-swing-violin-masterpieces-download/ to Asmussen’s “My Blue Heaven.” The swinging track hails from Acoustic Disc’s four-CD compilation, “Swing Violin Masterpieces 1935-50,” which documents a portion of the Danish violin master’s 80-year career.