Bristol Historical Association exhibits “Dolls Over the Years 1920-1982"

BRISTOL, Va. — Joyce Kistner has put together a world of dolls for all to see at the Bristol Public Library.

“This is an exhibit of dolls from around the world.” said Kistner, the organizer and a longtime Bristol resident.

Some represent Guatemala, Russia, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Ireland, Indonesia, Romania and Brazil.

Each doll tells its own story through its clothing, composition and accessories.

“A lot of them have leather shoes on,” Kistner added. “Some of the girls have leather shoes on and silk dresses.”

Although many of the dolls are handmade, prominent doll manufacturers represented are Madame Alexander, Ducky Dolls, Young’s Inc., and the House of Nisbet with its fine collection of British royals.

Dolls range from kings and queen to a bridesmaid and a homeless mother with her baby on her back.

“They represent their country,” Kistenr said. “And we have a lot more women dolls than men. They just don’t make a lot of men dolls. It’s hard to rind those.”

In all, the Bristol Historical Association exhibit features more than 40 dolls. Most come from Kistner’s personal collection.

Some are more than a century old.

For decades, Kistner has collected several dolls from antique stores, estate sales and thrift stores.

“They’re at random in stores. You have to look for them. You have to search for them. They just lay them down,” Kistner said.

Look for this exhibit outside the children’s library through Memorial Day weekend in May.

This collection is part of an ongoing program of library exhibits that change throughout the year.

“This is the best exhibit that we’ve ever had,” said Kistner. “We’ve been doing this exhibit since 1980 in the library.”

Want to go?

• What: Bristol Historical Association Doll Exhibition: “Dolls Over the Years 1920-1982”

• Where: Bristol Public Library, Goode Street, Bristol, Virginia

• When: On exhibit through Memorial Day weekend in May

• Info: 276-669-2448.