Bristol Ballet's longtime artistic director Michele Plescia steps down with 'Cinderella'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One elegant shoe adorns a stack of posters inside Bristol Ballet’s building on Buford Street. Nearby, costumes await dancers. Traffic’s a distant murmur beyond the doors.

And behind a desk on Monday afternoon, inside the quiet building on Buford, a tear gathers and drops.

Bristol Ballet’s “Cinderella” stages on Saturday, May 14. Set to alight on the fabled Paramount stage in Bristol, Tennessee, “Cinderella” will say hello to a large audience just as Bristol Ballet says goodbye to its longtime guiding light, artistic director Michele Plescia.

“It’s time,” said Plescia, who has served in the role since 2004.

Plescia’s near-lifelong love of ballet began at age 7. Her mother brought her to Constance Hardinge, founder and director of Bristol Ballet, from whom Plescia learned the basics of ballet that led to a full career.

Plescia returned to Bristol Ballet in 2004 after having taught ballet in Naperville, Illinois.

“When I first came back, there were no students at the time I was hired,” Plescia said.

Bristol Ballet now enrolls about 75 students. In her time as artistic director, Bristol Ballet has occupied three buildings, staged dozens of productions, performed “The Nutcracker” to typically sold-out audiences and taught hundreds of children the disciplines of dance.

“‘Cinderella’ will be my last production for Bristol Ballet,” Plescia said. “When I sat with the kids and told them, some of us cried. It was emotional. I will be a mess on May 14.”

Plescia’s not disappearing. She said that she will teach two days per week at Bristol Ballet. Furthermore, she will serve as an adviser. Meanwhile, preparations culminate to present “Cinderella.”

With palpable drama onstage, “Cinderella,” led by Olivia Ratliff in the lead role, projects a generationally beloved storyline. When Disney snagged and shaped “Cinderella,” the fairy tale enthralled and enchanted the masses.

“It’s the classic survivor story,” Plescia said. “It has glamor and humor. It’s good versus evil, and good wins in the end. It’s a good feel-good story. People want some feel-good right now.”

Morphed from a fairy tale whose origins trace to Greece and the sixth century BCE, “Cinderella” has undergone multiple incarnations as time unfolded. Most famously, Disney produced “Cinderella” in animated form in 1950. More recently, Disney issued “Cinderella” in live-action film form in 2015.

“The music, I absolutely love,” Plescia said. “For me, no matter what we’re doing, it’s always an adventure. How do I do this? How do I do that? How do I make it work? The acting, putting it together, seeing it come to shape. Story ballets are hard because of all the details. It’s work, it’s stressful, but in the end, it’s fulfilling.”

So now the curtain awaits its opening. Showtime nears.

Bristol Ballet’s incoming leadership — Moira Frazier Ostrander as director of the school of ballet and Amanda Hairston as director of development — wait in the wings. The two share the role of co-artistic director.

“Bristol Ballet is in good hands,” Plescia said.

Once upon a time, there was a wide-eyed and lithe young girl by the name of Michele. She danced ballet in fairy tales and yearned for those curtains to open.

Come Saturday at the Paramount and an apropos “Cinderella,” the curtain will part one last time for the dancer-turned-director. She can still dance. She can still dream.

But when the curtain closes …

“Whoo … emotional,” Plescia said. “It’s closing another chapter in Bristol Ballet and my life.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.