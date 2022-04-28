Artist Ashley D. Pierce uses watercolor, carving to entice the viewer to pause and look closer

Artist Ashley D. Pierce is now in the spotlight at The Arts Depot in Abingdon, Virginia.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, this award-winning artist spent many summers in the Abingdon area in her grandfather’s house as a child and has close ties to the community.

So what does she make as an artist?

Well, Pierce creates characters and scenes from an invisible world that she envisions — what could lie hidden just beneath a thin film of our reality.

Talk to the folks at The Arts Depot, and they’ll tell you: Her artwork causes the viewer to pause and look closer, both through technique and imagery.

Pierce’s unique narrative style invites and encourages the viewer to create their own story and dialogue with each painted piece.

Using watercolor and carving, her “Point of Origin” art is most often seen on wood panel.

But that’s not all.

Pierce has worked at a nonprofit organization in Ohio serving adults with physical and developmental disabilities. That experience produced a poised perspective on how art benefits and connects people.

Additionally, she has exhibited in New York, Ohio, Indiana and other locations around the United States. She has jurying experience as well.

Look for Pierce’s “Point of Origin” show through May 28 in the Spotlight Gallery.

Other artists featured at the Abingdon Art Depot through May 28 include photographer David Gorley of Bluff City, Tennessee; acrylics artist Jarata of Sugar Grove, Virginia; acrylics artist Carol Norman of Johnson City, Tennessee; and felted animals artist Krista Eggleston of Panama City, Florida.

You can also find the work of Virginia Highlands Community College art students in the Founders Gallery through April 30.