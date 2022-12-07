Art exhibit tackles misconceptions about Appalachia

A new exhibit called “Eight Myths About Appalachia” is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, at 117 Boone Street in the Jonesborough Visitors Center.

Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years.

Relying on primary historical sources and original research, the exhibit confronts the unflattering imagery used by journalists, travel writers, politicians, entrepreneurs, academics, and more to describe Appalachians and their way of life, a press release from the Town of Jonesborough said.

“As Appalachians living in the modern day, we still share much in common with our predecessors in terms of experiencing outside beliefs about our capabilities, our values, and the merit of our regional culture,” Anne G’Fellers Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, said. “This exhibit thoughtfully celebrates Appalachia and its residents, as well as offers an educational opportunity for visitors and tourists to take home with them.”

“Eight Myths About Appalachia” was researched, written and produced by Dr. Megan Cullen Tewell, programming coordinator at the Heritage Alliance and an adjunct professor. Tewell spent most of 2022 examining regional history as part of the exhibit’s development.

“Using our historical expertise, I am hoping that this exhibit helps to reframe and reclaim the Appalachian narrative. I’m glad that we’ve been able to contribute something evidence-based and community-oriented for all folks to experience and learn from,” Tewell said. “It’s been a joy to work on.”

The exhibit is currently on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum inside of the Jonesborough Visitors Center, and will be available for viewing until Fall 2023.