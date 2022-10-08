Art blossoms during Second Annual Bristol in Bloom

BRISTOL, Va. – Around 70 regional and local artists from across the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area gathered at Cumberland Square Park in downtown Bristol Saturday for the Second Annual Bristol in Bloom Regional Appalachian Arts Festival.

Greg Howser, an artist who teaches art history at Northeast State Community College, highlighted how important having a regional arts festival like Bristol in Bloom is for local artists to get exposure and show people they don’t have to leave the region to find good art.

“It shows everybody in the region that we have nice visual artists here, who create really nice pieces of art,” Howser said. “It’s really important to show people that you don’t have to go somewhere else to get nice, quality art. It’s already here in your backyard.”

Summer Breeze, an artist based out of Johnson City, Tennessee, who participated in the first Bristol and Bloom Regional Appalachian Arts Festival last year, was glad to see a lot more artists participating this year, as well as a more diverse crowd perusing the different artist’s stalls.

“There’s a lot more vendors. The crowd seems to be, I feel like last year, the crowd was a little bit older, and this year it seems to be a little bit of everyone. So it’s more of a diverse crowd this time,” Breeze said. “There seems to be more people out, which is nice.”

For Carrie Tester, a Bristol-based artist, Bristol in Bloom has been great because she has been able to make contact with regional artists, who she has been aware of through social media, but had never met before.

“It’s like a dream having an event like this celebrating local artists and just having a place where we can express ourselves and network as well,” Tester said. “There’s people’s names who I’ve seen online or their work, but then to actually see them in person. It’s so good for this region and just for us to be able to talk to each other.”

Kailey Pritchard and Logan Rayburn were at Bristol in Bloom looking for more art, as well as to support local artists.

“We just wanted to come out and add some pieces to our collection,” Rayburn said. “I knew that Brian Serway would be here, and I wanted to at least pick up some of his. But anything else that jumps out at us as well.”