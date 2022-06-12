Abingdon Arts Depot: Paintings of empowered women, pottery fundraiser and debut member exhibits

The Abingdon Arts Depot recently took in new exhibits that will show until July 9, with a showcase exhibit in the Spotlight Gallery by Katie Murphy depicting paintings of empowered women, a pottery fundraiser by artist Rick Morgan alongside a quilt raffle exhibit by Holston Mountain Artists, and three new exhibits by members of the Depot Artists Association.

Murphy’s “Singing Over the Bones,” a collection of oil paintings, depicts mostly women grappling with indecision and change primarily rooted to parenthood, motherhood and pregnancy. The collection came from Murphy’s unease and irritation with how women are often portrayed in media, particularly concerning certain stigmas of bodily change with age or pregnancy through the male gaze.

“I am consistently compelled to represent the strength and struggles of women,” Murphy said. “I am interested in the choices women make towards reclamation of self, of space and of relationships, as well as what they may choose to leave behind in progressing towards empowerment.”

Additionally, the Depot is hosting a fundraiser with pottery made by local artist Rick Morgan, whose innovative clay molding comes from finding traditional clay throwing boring after a friend convinced him to take a pottery class years ago.

“When I started molding clay,” Morgan said, “I wasn’t sure what would result. But I decided to let the clay do what it wanted, and now I want to find good homes for all my works.”

Alongside Morgan’s pottery in the Founders Gallery is a quilt raffle sponsored by Holston Mountain Artists. Titled “Grassy Creek,” the work was pieced by Marty Grail and hand quilted by Mary Warner.

Tickets are available by donations of $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets, and the drawing will be announced on Dec. 3, 2022; tickets can be purchased by calling 276-628-7721 Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. “Grassy Creek” will be relocated to the Abingdon Visitor Center at the Fields Penn House after June 15.

Finally, the Members Gallery will exhibit three local artists and members of the Abingdon Arts Association: Abigail Huffman of Bristol, Virginia, in acrylic and oil; Dale Carlson of Abingdon, Virginia, in photography; and Tony Henson of Kingsport, Tennessee, in abstract acrylic.

The Arts Depot is open to the public with free admission Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.