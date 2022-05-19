Arlo McKinley pours his experiences into song Friday at Wolf Hill Brewing Co. in Abingdon

If You Go » Who: Arlo McKinley » When: Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. » Where: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 149 Deadmore St., Abingdon » Info: 276-477-1953 » Admission: $15 » Web, audio and video: www.arlomckinley.com

Imagine life without the sun. Days dark and nights scary, in search of any glimmer of light — such an existence might seem dire and gloomy.

But Arlo McKinley, hewn from years lived and tears shed, rerouted his avenues of pain into a career in music. Experience McKinley’s tuneful trials and travails when he visits Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon. Line up for a wallop on Friday, May 20.

Come early, and McKinley’s music will stay late with you.

“[For] my songs, honesty is the most important thing,” said McKinley, by phone from a tour stop in Ocean City, Maryland. “Whether people like it or not, it’s honest.”

Unequivocal as an open wound, McKinley’s albums, “Die Midwestern” and the forthcoming “The Mess We’re In,” are relentless bloodlettings. He’s raw, he’s blunt.

McKinley’s music tells the truth as he knows the truth.

“It’s hard for me to write fiction,” McKinley, who will make his Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion debut in September, said. “I take my experiences and turn them into stories. I’m being real with these songs.”

In terms of honesty, he’s Merle Haggard without the country twang.

“I’m not someone who speaks freely about what I’m going through,” McKinley said, “but ever since I took music and songwriting seriously, it was an easy way for me to talk to people about certain things.”

McKinley qualifies as a music anomaly. On top of his rare talent for poetic, roughhewn lyrics, his career took off after the age of 40. That’s rare.

Thanks route back to late music legend and record label owner John Prine. He signed McKinley to his record label, Oh Boy Records, in March 2020. McKinley’s album, “Die Midwestern,” followed soon after to widespread critical acclaim.

“That’s the single most important and memorable moment in my music career, when John Prine signed me — without a doubt,” McKinley said. “The most validating night for me was when John Prine came to see me perform in Nashville.”

Prine died about a month later.

“I will always be the last person he signed to his label,” McKinley said. “He heard ‘Die Midwestern’ before he died. He sent me a couple of bottles of nice drinks and a note. He was excited about the album.”

McKinley’s breakthrough LP communicated hardscrabble times of his down-and-nearly-out past. Attention-grabbers, including “Bag of Pills” and “Suicidal Saturday Night,” do not exactly evoke happy days and delightful nights.

“That album was me trying to figure out my place,” McKinley said. “Dark places? Oh, yeah, all the time, 100%. My health, I don’t think it mattered sometimes.”

Those were the dungeon-dark days and times when, unlike Hank Williams in song, McKinley simply could not see the light. Then there’s his forthcoming album. Due in July, “This Mess We’re In” bears occasional rays of optimism.

“I think I’m still looking for the light, man,” McKinley said. “The new album, it’s about growth. The light in the songs is that I’m trying to reach for the light. A lot of the album refers to the past two years. Not just the pandemic. Politics, regardless of the side you’re on, it’s not just a simple life anymore. It’s a craziness.”

Ultimately, McKinley writes songs like William Faulkner penned novels. They’re masterpieces set to music. With pictures of life’s other side, McKinley draws beauty from life’s oft-ugly circumstances.

In sum, McKinley’s a sensitive soul in a land of rotgut and thorns.

“One hundred percent,” McKinley said. “The music I make, the songs I write, let people know right away that I’m an emotional person.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.