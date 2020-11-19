'A Christmas Carol': Theatre Bristol On Air presents the holiday classic via podcast and radio

Longtime Theatre Bristol actor Fred Dunagan portrays the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. The ever-versatile Steve Baskett steps in as Jacob Marley. Glenn Patterson directs.

“Well, ‘A Christmas Carol’ is one of my favorite stories,” said Patterson. “I love its richness. I love the values that are inherent in that script. It has a strong plot. It’s wonderful to do a version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ that gets back to the basics of Charles Dickens.”

Camille Gray serves as the show’s audio technician. As such, when one listens to the show, the clinks of ghostly Marley’s chains sound as if upon one’s heels. The cragginess of Scrooge’s voice jibes in a mix of horses’ hooves and the snow-clad footsteps of the teeming Christmas neighborhood of Victorian-era London.

That Theatre Bristol returns “A Christmas Carol” to the early days of radio fell neatly into Patterson’s wheelhouse.

“I have known ‘A Christmas Carol’ in one guise or another since I was 6 years old,” he said. “My father bought some used records and brought them home. In a sleeve that was supposed to be Mighty Mouse, there was a record by an English cast of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ I listened to that record until I wore it out. Oh, it was inspiring!”