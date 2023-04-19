If You Go What: Theatre Bristol presents “Winnie-the-Pooh” When: Saturdays April 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sundays April 23 and 30 at 2:30 p.m. Where: Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace, 506 State St., Bristol, Tenn. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and students Info: 423-212-3625 Web: https://theatrebristol.org

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Easter’s gone but rabbits remain. Lots of rabbits, as in the numerous bunny-eared kids who hopped about the offices of Theatre Bristol late Monday afternoon.

Christopher Robin sat among them in quiet repose. A yawning Eeyore, too. And Pooh Bear, why, he was stuck head-first inside a honey pot, somewhere, surely.

Care to guess what’s forthcoming? Theatre Bristol presents A.A. Milne’s classic, “Winnie-the-Pooh.” Set to stage on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, April 22 through Sunday, April 30 at Theatre Bristol’s cozy ARTspace in Bristol, Tennessee, the hour-long play oozes charm like honey from Pooh’s pot.

“I think we can all relate to Winnie the Pooh,” said Cindi Brooks, director of “Winnie-the-Pooh.” “He loves his friends and family. He’s loyal. And he’s scatter-brained sometimes. He’s fun.”

Theatre Bristol’s production does not lean on Disney or one of the several recent cinematic updates on the story. Instead, the show looks to one of Milne’s early books.

Recent years have witnessed a resurgence of interest in Winnie the Pooh. For instance, Ewan McGregor starred in 2018’s live action “Christopher Robin.” This year, the story took a strange turn with the horror film, “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.”

“It’s been brought back a lot because so many of the older generation loved Pooh, and we want out kids to love Pooh, too,” Brooks said. “It’s the morals of the Milne’s book. It’s adventure. It’s a classic.”

Asher Church as Pooh Bear succeeds exceedingly well. Created by A.A. Milne and illustrated by E.H. Shepard, Pooh first appeared as Mr. Edward Bear in a poem from 1924, “Teddy Bear.” Two years and a change of names later, Milne published “Winnie-the-Pooh” on Oct. 14, 1926.

More than 50 million copies of Milne’s “Winnie-the-Pooh” have been sold.

“I like Winnie the Pooh because he’s not perfect,” said Asher Church, 12, of Johnson City. “I can relate with him.”

Lights down in the audience, a spotlight beams upon young Christopher Robin (Reece Hilt) as the play begins. With a plush teddy bear in his grasp, he’s told a story, an account of a loving and trusting and ever-loyal bear named Pooh.

Quickly, Asher as Pooh appears. He’s in the bees-buzzing Hundred Acre Wood. Meanwhile, Pooh’s little friend Piglet, played charmingly well by Reese Davis, frets.

“I suppose you’ve heard?” Piglet says to Pooh in reference to the coming of Kanga (Whitney Brooks) and Roo (Emma Cornett), mother and son kangaroos, to the forest. Piglet’s afraid, for kangaroos are unknown to them.

Pooh responds in come-what-may fashion.

“I don’t see what the fuss is all about,” he says.

And so unfurls one of literature’s most beloved stories. Tooled for children, “Winnie-the-Pooh” provides ample reminders for adults. In a contemporary climate often split amid vociferous disagreements politically and socially, “Winnie-the-Pooh” delivers much needed perspective.

“This will appeal to generations,” said Samantha Gray, executive director of Theatre Bristol. “We have all of these character in us.”

Eeyore (Farris Lamie) possesses doubt. Piglet embodies anxiety. Owl (Nora Day Graham) provides wisdom. Pooh projects wide-eyed optimism and unwavering trust. They all embrace love for one another.

“It’s in all of us,” Gray said. “We all get sad. We all get anxious. This show is one that will make you go, ‘aww.’”

As to the show, Piglet gets scared. Eeyore worries. Christopher Robin helps. Kanga loves as parents do while Roo makes new friends. Meanwhile, Pooh charms as Pooh charms, with his childlike demeanor and relentlessly trusting and loving nature.

Messages permeate “Winnie-the-Pooh.” Perhaps the most apparent and enduring, one can be kind to others if one so chooses. And, equally important for us all, youth can follow us throughout life if only our mindset would allow.

“It’s a reminder that everyone can be young at heart,” Brooks said.