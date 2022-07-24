95 years ago Bristol changed the nation's musical landscape

Ralph S. Peer and two engineers of the recording department of the Victor Talking Machine Company arrived in Bristol the latter part of the week and are preparing to make a number of phonograph records in this city. Mountain singers will be the talent used for record making. The mountain “hillbilly” records of this type are in great demand at this time. – Bristol Herald Courier, July 24, 1927

Those words, published by this newspaper 95 years ago today, signaled the beginning of a series of events that helped widen this nation’s musical landscape and continue resonating today. Events that placed Bristol on the map of music history and are forever known as the Bristol Sessions, the so-called “Big Bang” of commercial country music.

Ralph Peer II, now the head of worldwide Peer Music, was just 16 years old when his father died, so the two never really discussed the Bristol Sessions recordings, he said last week during a video chat hosted by the Birthplace of Country Music.

Known here for his role in recording groundbreaking country music, Ralph Peer’s pre-Bristol legacy includes recording some of the earliest blues and jazz recordings by African Americans, the first commercially released country recording and the first solo female country artist, his son said.

“What it was that made the [Bristol] sessions quite special – dare I say unique – was he found people who had unique abilities,” Peer said. “We hear about his reaction to Sara’s [Carter] voice as being something he was sure to appeal to the public and was a unique gift. And Jimmie Rodgers’ knowledge of the blues because of his history as a railroad person and his ability to yodel.

“Also he came to Victor from OKeh (Records) not long before the Bristol Sessions; he came with a great deal of credibility. I think that added to the importance of the sessions because they were able to underline the importance of the recordings he was making,” Peer said.

The recordings crossed a wide spectrum of musical styles.

In addition to the technology to make the recordings and play the recordings, the sessions also brought forth something else still essentially employed by the industry today.

“It was uncommon, if not unheard of, for composers to be receiving royalties from their song-writing. Generally, musicians would receive a flat fee for the session and there were royalties on top of that for the recording. They were not generous but did exist,” Peer said. “The publishing was usually taken by the record company.

“My father, when he became a music publisher, actually shared the royalties with the songwriters. I believe the earliest contracts we have gave a third to the writers but it wasn’t long before it was changed to the 50-50 rule which held for decades. He was the one that started that,” Peer said. “He said he couldn’t afford to pay the up-front fees so we’ll share the income … It did make a big difference and they did get quite good earnings. Jimmie went through money pretty quickly. My father has a lot of outstanding advances to him.”

Setting up the Sessions

History shows that Peer, who had recently joined Victor after a successful stint as a talent scout and record producer at OKeh Records, his wife Anita and engineers Edward Eckhardt and Fred Lynch arrived in Bristol’s Union Station by rail from New York City on July 22.

They brought with them the latest in state-of-the-art mobile recording technology, including the new Western Electric microphone that replaced the large acoustic horn. They were also equipped with electric recording equipment, with substantial battery backup capability, which created wax masters of each track – resembling record albums — onsite. Documents from that time show they carefully set up shop on the second floor the Taylor-Christian Hat Company warehouse at 408 State St., and the recordings began July 25.

Also found in the July 24 newspaper were 22 words included in an advertisement for the Clark-Jones-Sheeley Co., a Victrola dealer at 621 State Street. “The Victor Co. will have a recording machine in Bristol for 10 days beginning Monday to record records. Inquire at our store.”

The warehouse building was listed as “vacant” in the 1927 Bristol City Directory, making it ideal for recordings, since Peer and company had to hang blankets everywhere in the rooms to deaden noise from the street below. It was in a busy block between Lee and Front streets, also containing the Anderson building — a three-story office building that included the Masonic Hall — a florist, a billiards parlor and local landmark Buntings Drug Store, the directory shows.

Peer didn’t come to Bristol by accident.

The city was chosen at the urging of his friend and noted performer Ernest “Pop” Stoneman of Galax, an accomplished banjo player who’d already enjoyed commercial success recording, “The Sinking of the Titanic” for Peer in 1926.

Bristol would be the first of three planned mobile recording sessions as Peer sought to capture the unique sounds of southern “hillbilly” music. After Bristol, they traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

Beginning on July 25 and for the two following weeks, Peer recorded 76 total tracks – most requiring multiple takes — by 19 total bands and individual acts. What emerged was more solid work by Stoneman, the first recordings of the Carter Family, the “first family of country music” from nearby Maces Springs, Virginia, and the first recordings of Jimmie Rodgers, the “father of country music.” All, along with Peer, are enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Rodgers was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Day by day at the Sessions

Stoneman, members of his family and in combination with other artists, were the first to stand before Peer’s microphones, recording 10 total tracks on 24 takes on day one, session records show.

On day two, Ernest Phipps and his Holiness Quartet spent much of that day in the makeshift studio, finishing six songs after 14 takes.

July 27, an editor from the Bristol Bulletin newspaper attended the sessions and published an afternoon story which includes information about how much money artists like Stoneman were making. Peer paid $50 per side, but Stoneman was paid $100 per side. Peer was reportedly deluged with inquiries the following day.

After recording three songs by the Johnson Brothers on July 28, Peer took the group and his engineers to a noon luncheon of the Bristol Kiwanis Club, where the brothers performed several songs.

There is no record of the response, but local historian Tim Buchanan said most residents of the bustling southern city preferred more sophisticated sounds rather than so-called “hillbilly” music. Locals might have preferred Red Snodgrass and His Alabamians, a contemporary jazz band that was reportedly playing at the Bristol Hotel. They recorded one unreleased song on Aug. 4.

July 29 brought B.F. Shelton and Alfred Karnes, two musicians from Corbin, Kentucky, who recorded a total of 10 songs. Part of the weekend and Monday morning were spent auditioning acts that arrived in large numbers and waited in line outside. One of those acts was the Carter Family, a three-piece ensemble that suffered multiple flat tires while traveling to Bristol.

After dinner on Aug. 1, session records show the Carter Family - A.P., Sara and Maybelle – recorded two takes each on four songs – “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow,” “Little Log Cabin by the Sea,” “The Poor Orphan Child” and “The Storms Are on the Ocean.”

A.P. Carter did not return the following morning when Sara and Maybelle recorded “Single Girl,” “Married Girl” and “The Wandering Boy,” session logs show.

Accounts vary on how and why Mississippi native Jimmie Rodgers did not record with The Jimmie Rodgers Entertainers – Jack Pierce, Claude Grant and Jack Grant. Instead, they recorded under their original name, the Tenneva Ramblers. The group was based in Bristol but had been performing with Rodgers in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Rodgers-less Ramblers recorded three songs on Aug. 4 and Rodgers followed them that afternoon – taking four takes to get “The Soldier’s Sweetheart” and three for “Sleep Baby Sleep.”

Recording concluded about 3:30 p.m., Aug. 5 after The Tennessee Mountaineers – a 20-member church group from Bluff City — recorded “Standing on the Promises” and “Beautiful River.”

The first songs from the sessions were released Sept. 16, 1927, and included Ernest Phipps and his Holiness Quartet, the Blue Ridge Corn Shuckers, Blind Alfred Reed, Alfred G. Karnes, Ernest Stoneman and his Dixie Mountaineers and B.F. Shelton. The Rodgers tracks were released Oct. 7 and the first Carter Family songs followed Nov. 4.

Beyond its biggest stars, the sessions embodied the vivid array of musical styles, mountain tunes – from fiddle and string-band sounds, harmonica, old-time and an abundance of sacred music.

Some scholars argue Bristol’s claim as the birthplace of country music, noting country recordings occurred years before 1927 at other field recording sessions.

Author and music historian Nolan Porterfield later branded the sessions the “big bang” of country music, comparing it to an astronomer’s theory of how the universe began and Johnny Cash termed them the “single most important event in country music.”

Peer and others like him crisscrossed the nation in the 1920s, conducting field recording sessions in cities large and small in search of undiscovered talent. Some were more successful than others.

One captured lightning in a bottle.