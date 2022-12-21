Ensworth, Honaker to meet in finals

BRISTOL, Tn. – Ensworth High School star Jaloni Cambridge overcame a slow start to help the Tigers advance past High Point Christian 52-44 in semifinal action at the 26th annual Doc Maples Holiday Hoops tournament at Viking Hall on Wednesday night.

“We did a much better job defensively with what we were wanting to do and rebounded much better in the second half,” said Ensworth coach Mary Taylor Cowles. “Defense wins a lot of ballgames.”

The Tigers struggled with their shooting early, making only 18 percent of their shots and trailed 13-9 at the end of the first quarter.

“We just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” Cowles said. “Toward the end of the second quarter we settled down a little and hit a few shots.”

Cambridge was held to three points in the first half, but Ensworth made some buckets. Nori Jamison had a big second quarter and the Tigers held a 28-25 lead at intermission.

“I felt like we started the game well, so it was a good game for us,” High Point Christian coach Brittany Drew said. “It was good to see that tonight. I do feel we had some people step up other than our normal players, it was good to see that. We’re building some depth, our energy was there, so that was some positives.”

Cambridge was face-guarded most of the game, always attracting a defensive presence.

“Jaloni has seen that defense a lot,” stated Cowles. “For us, we don’t change things up much when that happens. It allows us to stay with what we know we’re doing. Jaloni is such a great player she finds a way to get open.”

Cambridge was able to get some open shots in the second half. With the Tigers leading 30-25, Cambridge scored the next nine points to pull Ensworth to a double-digit lead. They were up 43-33 going to the fourth quarter.

The eight-point lead at the end of the game was as close as the Cougars could get.

“Ensworth started hitting shots in the second half,” Drew said. “We had some miscommunication at times. If we minimize our turnovers and out lack of execution at times, it may be a different game.”

It will be the Cougars playing for the championship today against Honaker in a game moved to noon.

“It’s exciting,” Cowles said. “That’s what we came here for. We’re happy to be there.”

Honaker 44, Tennessee High 22

The defending state champion Tigers advanced to the finals with a late-ending victory over host Tennessee High.

Kate Jessee (16 points, six rebounds) and Alayna McNulty (14 points, four rebounds) led the way for the Tigers.

Anna Kate Kinch led the Vikings with 13 points.

Today’s championship game between Ensworth and Honaker has been moved to noon at Viking Hall.

The rest of the schedule includes Sullivan East and Twin Valley in the 7th place game at 1:30 p.m. Independence, N.C. and West Ridge will play for 5th place at 3 p.m., with the 3rd place game between Tennessee High and High Point Christian at 4:30.