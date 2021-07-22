Endo offers $35 million to settle Baby Doe lawsuit

“We are pleased that after four-plus years of litigation...we have been able to reach an agreement in principle with Endo, and are grateful to the communities of Northeast Tennessee for their support in this landmark prosecution,” J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement that afternoon. “We cannot comment further until all matters concerning participating cities and counties have been finalized, which we anticipate happening in the coming week.”

-----

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The “Sullivan Baby Doe” damages trial, originally scheduled to begin Monday, has been postponed to the following Monday, August 2, while jury orientation for the trial has been postponed to next Thursday, according to court officials.

The news came amid a series of local government meetings that have indicated the possibility of a settlement between Endo--the last drug company in the case--and the 9 Northeast Tennessee counties seeking $2.4 billion from the company for its role in the region's opioid addiction crisis.