BRISTOL, Tenn. – Erica Enders has experienced three chapters in her storied NHRA Pro Stock career.

There were the formative years where she struggled to gain a foothold in the hyper-competitive class.

There were the glory years where Enders won five championships through uncanny reaction times and consistency.

And there are the current days of discovery.

Coming to Bristol Dragway for this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Enders is mired in the No. 14 spot in Pro Stock points and battling the self-doubt demons after winning just two rounds.

During a press conference on Friday, Enders offered some insight into her woes and approach to the critics.

“It’s definitely dark,” Enders said. “I’ve deleted the social media apps off my phone because I want to strangle idiots on the internet that have no clue what they’re talking about.

“But at the same time, it’s part of what comes with living in a fishbowl, right? They sit on their couch, eat Cheetos and watch us race, and they think they can be a Monday morning quarterback when we’re doing all we can. We just try to keep a positive mental attitude about it.”

Enders was in a bright place following the 2022 season where she won 10 events in 13 final rounds en route to the her fifth championship.

What’s the difference with this year?

“It’s hard to swallow because we didn’t forget,” Enders said.

Consider Saturday’s ray of light at Bristol Dragway where Enders clinched her first No. 1 qualifying effort of the season based off her Friday night run of 6.627 seconds at 205.88 mph.

“I definitely feel a lot more confident than we have heading into the other Sundays this season,” Enders said. “We seem to have a racecar back underneath us and that's truly exciting.

“We just have to go to work, execute the best that we can and try to park the JHG/Melling Performance car in the winner's circle.”

Enders said her low point came last month at the Chicago event when she lost in the first round of eliminations despite a solid run.

“At one point, I’m writing my retirement letter because I suck, but at the other point, you’re like, ‘Oh, well, our race car has turned around, we’re seeing a glimmer of hope,” Enders said. “We went and tested in Tulsa and proved what we think we found in Chicago.”

With masterful engines builders and thin margins of victory, the balance of power can shift quickly in Pro Stock.

“It been this way for the 20 years I’ve been driving and the 20 years prior that I watched,” Enders said. “The pendulum swings, and when it’s not swinging in your direction, it’s extremely painful.

But it always comes back. You just have to be able to weather the storm. What we’ve been through together would tear most teams apart. That’s what so coveted about our team. In my opinion, you can’t buy what we have.”