Endangered missing child alert for Tazewell teen

RICHLANDS, Va. -- The Virginia State Police issued an endangered missing child alert late Monday morning for a Tazewell County teenager on behalf of the Richlands Police Department.

“The Richlands Police Department is looking for Lily Elizabeth Payne,” the alert said. “The missing child is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.”

According to the alert, the 15-year-old girl was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday on Grayson Avenue in Richlands. She's white with blue eyes and red hair, is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

“There is no clothing description at this time,” the announcement said. “[Payne] is possibly traveling in a 2007 silver Chevy Impala [with a] Virginia tag [of] 6524CJ.”

