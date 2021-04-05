Emotional support line addds text message capability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Emotional Support Line for Pandemic Stress is adding a new method for frontline workers to receive free and confidential help.

Tennessee healthcare workers, first responders and those working in education dealing with feelings of stress, anxiety, sadness or depression related to work can now call or text the line at 888-642-7886 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen self-reported symptoms of anxiety and depression at double the rate we’d expect in normal times, and we know this crisis has been much harder on our essential workers," said Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Marie Williams. "We’re hopeful that this new text message capability will remove some of the stigma of asking for help and encourage more people to reach out."

The line was created in last May as a resource for healthcare workers and first responders, and was expanded in December to offer services to Tennesseans working in education.