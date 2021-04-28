Emory & Henry offers summer courses at reduced tuition

EMORY, Va. - Emory & Henry College is offering a variety of online and in-person courses at a reduced tuition this summer term.

Classes will run from May 17 through July 23 with two five week sessions although some classes may last three weeks.

“Summer is a perfect time for students to continue earning credits while saving on per credit costs,” said Jennifer Pearce, vice president for enrollment management and external affairs. “Students can catch up on credit hours, focus on prerequisite courses, start a new major or minor, or impact the time towards earning a degree.”

Some of offered classes include arts, sciences, wellness, education, languages and more.

Courses are available for current and prospective Emory & Henry students, as well as students who are taking classes at a community college or other institution, who can special transfer just for the summer.

Enrollment is now open. For more information, visit www.ehc.edu/summer-courses.