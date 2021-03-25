 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emory & Henry launches mental health counseling degree program
0 comments

Emory & Henry launches mental health counseling degree program

  • 0

MARION, Va. -- Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences is launching a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program that will start this fall, according to a Wednesday statement from the school.

The school said that it’s accepting applications for fall 2021 and fall 2022 and will hold an online information session about the new program at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

Over 24 months, students in the program--which the school said is “one of the most affordable” such programs in the region--will learn to identify and prevent emotional and mental health challenges and empower clients, the statement said.

“From the first semester, students will be engaged in experiential learning and you can see that come to life when you visit the classrooms and training spaces,” Dr. Stephanie Hall, the program’s founding department chair and director, said in the statement.

“This program will include local clinical work in addiction counseling, grief and trauma, and family counseling with an emphasis on evidence-based practice,” she added.

Students interested in attending the March 30 information session and applying for the program should visit www.ehc.edu/CMHC for more information, the statement said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville
Latest Headlines

WATCH NOW: Veterinarian comes home to open practice in Saltville

A veterinarian with a heart for small-town life has opened a new practice in Saltville, improving the lives of four-legged clients and their owners. It was probably no surprise to her family and friends when Erin Griffin opened her small animal practice in January, as far as the crow flies from her former high school and next door to her church, Madam Russell Methodist Church.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts