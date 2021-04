EMORY, Va. - More than 300 students are expected to cross the stage when Emory & Henry holds commencement ceremonies for Class of 2021 and Class of 2020 in May.

The ceremony for the Class of 2021 will begin at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the Class of 2020 on May 8. Both ceremonies will take place in the Fred Selfe Stadium at the college.