Emory & Henry basketball previews

Emory & Henry Wasps

WOMEN

Division: NCAA Division II

Conference: South Atlantic

Coach: Jaclyn Dickens

Last season: 13-12

Key returners: Brylee Jones, G, sr.; Amaya Lee, G, sr.; Emma Santoro, F, soph.; Taylor Owens, G, sr.

Promising newcomers: Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry, Sullivan Central, Campbell University), Sophie Nelson (Parkersburg, W.Va.), Payton Monahan (Patrick Henry)

Key losses: Callie Haderer, Alexis Hoppers

Outlook: E&H prepared for the rigors of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference last season by navigating a schedule that included three NCAA Division I foes.

“I thought that was needed because it got us ready for a new level of competition,” Dickens said. “Every game in the SAC will be a challenge, but we know what to expect now.”

The Wasps must replace the powerful Hoppers in the low post, but three starters return.

The 6-foot Santoro (King, N.C.) led the team with 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2021.

Lee (4.6 ppg.) is a defensive ace from Virginia High who averaged 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals while playing a team-high 33 minutes per game. Jones (7.7 ppg.) is a steady leader from Greeneville, Tennessee.

The 5-foot-10 Owens (Virginia High averaged six points and 2.5 rebounds, with 6-1 Grace Glance (Clyde, N.C) adding 5.1 points. Hannah Spainhour (King, N.C.) and Macy McClellan (Kingsport) each contributed 3.7 ppg.

“We still have improvements to make, but I’m excited about this group,” Dickens said. “When we get all the pieces together, I think we will look good.”

The roster makeup includes just three seniors and no juniors.

“We will rely on our experience early, but we have so many players that are capable of filling starting roles,” Dickens said. “Our lineup could be different from game to game.”

In the preseason poll of SAC head coaches, the Wasps were picked last among the 13 conference teams.

After falling 68-39 at Radford University in an exhibition game, E&H opened the season Nov. 12 with a 61-55 loss to Milligan.

The 6-foot-1 Yarber, who took a redshirt last season at Campbell, collected seven points as a starter against Milligan.

“Brenna has the talent to play several positions,” Dickens said. “A lot of schools will focus on her, and that will open up chances for our other kids.”

What does Dickens think of the jump from the non-scholarship NCAA Division III ranks?

“We’re just rolling with it,” Dickens said. “I think it’s exciting, and it makes sense with our location and proximity to other conference members.”

Coach’s Quote: “I feel good about the season. It always helps to have experience like we have, but we’re still young.”

MEN

Division: NCAA Division II

Conference: South Atlantic

Coach: Ben Thompson

Last season: 16-10

Key returners: Cade Looney, F, soph.; Gabe Brown, G, soph.; Jake Moynihan, F, soph.; Jacob Morgan, G, soph.; Jalen Leftwich, G, soph.; Malcolm Morgan, G, sr.; Micah Banks, G, sr.; Patrick Antonelli, G, jr.; Kevin Grau Rodriquez, F, Sr., Micah Banks, G, sr.

Promising newcomers: Jacob Dar (Omaha, Neb.), Marshall Klug (Greensboro, N.C.), Bradlee Wolf (Hampstead, N.C.), Christian Drummer (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Key losses: Tyler Arnold, Anthony Williams

Outlook: The outlook is bright for E&H as nine veterans, including all five starters, return for the SAC obstacle course.

“All those players came in this summer to work and they are bigger, faster and stronger,” Thompson said.

The 6-foot-5 Brown (Ridgeview) has already earned respect with his third-team selection to the preseason all-conference team.

An athlete with a deadly touch from the perimeter, Brown paced the team in scoring (15.3 ppg.) last season while adding 5.8 rebounds per game and blocking 25 shots.

The 6-8 Looney (Grundy) started all 26 games as a freshman and made a smooth transition with averages of 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.

“Gabe just keeps getting better, and he had a SportsCenter Top 10 worthy dunk last weekend,” Thompson said. “Cade is solid, and I’ve been really pleased with overall with our depth and balance.”

Moynihan (Muncie, Indiana) provides toughness in the interior with his 6-6, 200-pound frame.

Antonelli (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) averaged 6.7 points and 4.9 assists in 21 starts. Rodriguez (Tampa) shot 44% from the field and averaged 10 points.

The 6-2 Banks (Simpsonsville, S.C) is a fifth-senior who contributed 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, while the 6-3 Malcolm Morgan (Concord, N.C.) is another athletic senior who compiled a line of 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26 starts.

Leftwich, a smooth 6-4 playmaker from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, topped the team with a 59% success rate from the field and averaged 12.3 points.

The 6-6 Jacob Morgan (Huntersville, N.C.) shot 42% from the three-point line and crafted an impressive 86% mark on free throws.

“We have probably the best chemistry of any team I’ve ever coached,” Thompson said. “These guys love one another and are growing together.”

After dropping exhibition games at UNC-Wilmington (88-47) and ETSU (88-66), the Wasps opened the season Nov. 12 with a 96-89 home victory against Bluefield State.

E&H was picked for last, just one point behind the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, in the preseason poll of SAC head coaches.

“The South Atlantic is a NCAA Division I league that masquerades itself at the Division II level,” Thompson said. “Just look at early this season where Lenoir-Rhyne beat Louisville despite not having its best player. SAC teams consistently win against Division I teams. We have to be at a Division I level to compete in this league.”

Thompson said his players have embraced the challenge of Division II competition.

“Our guys are not backing down from anybody,” Thompson said.

The 6-4 Drummer was a defensive stopper at the Class 7A level in the Atlanta area, while Dar is an athletic 6-7 wing from Sudan who played high school ball in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The 6-9 Klug and 6-10 Wolf bring size.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a chance to be special. We return a lot and added four really good freshmen. There are some talented dudes in this league, so we will have to be really good.”