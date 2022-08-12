Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Emma Mae
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90.
Marion won just one football game last season en route to its fourth straight losing record.
But new head coach Jack Ginn sees reason for optimism with the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Dylan Brown will have the ball in his hands often this season for Richlands.
ABINGDON, Va. --- One of the longest running volunteers with the Abingdon Fire Department has retired after 50 years of service, ending his lo…
A Bristol, Tennessee-based internet radio station, Beach Wave Radio is in the process of introducing beach music to the Birthplace of Country Music.
A Vinton man threatened to kill local government officials on July 21, and an emergency substantial risk order was filed against him the next day. He surrendered four handguns and a shotgun to law enforcement.
A Kingsport man is in custody following a stabbing during a domestic situation Saturday.
Dewayne Stanley has 32 years of experience as an assistant football coach...His first head coaching position has begun at Ridgeview.
A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High, Hutton has previously served as the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant at AHS.
Brody Jones charted out an ambitious summer plan.