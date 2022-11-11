Elswick, Jessee aiming for state glory

The final results of the 2021 VHSL Class 1 boys cross country meet have remained at the forefront of Kaleb Elswick’s thoughts for 364 days, a constant reminder of how thin the line is between securing state gold (plus glory) and having to settle for silver.

1. Cameron Stearns, Mathews: 16:40.80.

2. Kaleb Elswick, Grundy: 16.41.10.

“Knowing that I lost a state title by three-tenths of a second definitely lit a fire under me,” Elswick said. “And when training gets tough, I think back to the outcome of that race and use it as motivation.”

The senior from Buchanan County will try to attain that elusive championship today on the same course – Salem’s Green Hill Park – in his final high school race.

While Stearns is running at George Mason University these days, the Class 1 event should be one of the most competitive races among the three classifications that will be crowning champs today in Roanoke County.

MileStat.com predicted a win for Region 1C champion Kovyk Chandler of Parry McCluer in its pre-race prognostications, but Elswick has a good shot at becoming Grundy’s first state cross country champ.

“This being my last high school cross country meet is bittersweet,” Elswick said. “It’s hard knowing that my high school career is coming to an end, but I’m excited to see where my future takes me.”

Elswick has had plenty of memorable races in the last couple of years against fellow senior Adam Gibson of Castlewood and junior Derek Mitchell of Lebanon. Elswick edged Mitchell at the finish line to win the Region 1D championship on Nov. 2 in Wise.

“A runner is only as good as their competition,” Elswick said. “Region D has some of the best runners in the state. And with Mitchell and Gibson toeing the line, it’s always any man’s race and that pushes each of us race after race. With the three of us in the same race, the crowd always looks forward to an exciting battle.”

Like Elswick, Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee has some unfinished business to tend to it the Class 3 girls meet. She finished third in the event last year, 25 seconds behind winner Ava Bordner of Skyline.

“I remember crossing the line and feeling like I could’ve had a much better race,” Jessee said. “I would say that that feeling alone has been a major factor in motivating me all of this season. It is very important to me to be able to leave the state meet this year knowing that I left it all out on the course.”

A Tennessee Tech commit, Jessee has dominated the local cross country scene this fall.

The Randy Smith Classic at Sugar Hollow Park, the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, the Trailblazer Invitational in Gray, Tennessee and the Bengal Clash at the River in Martinsville – along with the Mountain 7 District and Region 3D meets – have been among her first-place finishes in 2022.

“For me, I would say that the major turning point happened at the end of my junior indoor track season, where I missed winning a state title by half a second,” Jessee said. “I let that loss be my motivation to begin to learning a lot about racing and putting in the work that it takes to be successful.”

MileStat.com predicted Jessee to win the individual title and for Abingdon to take the team crown.

“This season especially, I have been very fortunate to be surrounded with a team who is like-minded and is willing to put in the work. It has been so rewarding to run with them, and I cannot put into words how proud I am of our improvements,” Jessee said. “We have a chance to meet some of our biggest goals at the state meet, and I can’t wait to see what we are able to accomplish.”

Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy will also attempt to move up a spot on the leaderboard after she finished as the runner-up in the Class 2 girls race a year ago.

Abingdon (Class 3 boys), Union (Class 2 boys) and George Wythe (Class 1 girls) are all aiming for state championship repeats today.

Lebanon’s boys are the favorites in Class 1 as the Pioneers have depth and experience.

It’s shaping up to be another banner day for harriers from far Southwest Virginia.

“I think that the Salem course is perfect for a state meet,” Jessee said. “It’s flat, fast and it really levels the playing field. It is great for allowing runners to showcase their hard work and a lot of amazing races have taken place there.”