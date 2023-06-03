HARRISONBURG, Va. – Grundy senior Kaleb Elswick entered Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 track and field meet on a quest.

Despite winning 13 regional titles in outdoor track, indoor track and cross country, Elswick had never won a state meet.

“I wanted it bad,” Elswick said.

Mission accomplished.

With a time of 41:31.32, Elswick captured the 1,600.

“I played my cards right and it ended out perfect,” Elswick said.

Elswick, who was in fourth position most of the race, explained his game plan.

“I sat back and kicked around the 400 mark,” Elswick said. “I actually thought that I went too soon, but I ended up holding on for the win.

On Friday, Elswick ran a leg on Grundy’s victorious 4x800 relay.

“I was very proud of that,” Elswick said.

Elswick also finished fifth in the 800, while teammate Landon Johnson was second.

The other champ from far Southwest Virginia was Patrick Henry senior Ben Belcher in the 110 hurdles.

The 6-foot-3 Belcher had never claimed a state title before Saturday. He broke his personal-record time of 15.14.

“The prelims didn’t go as well as I wanted, but I knew what I wanted to do today and I put my mind to it,” said Belcher, who was seeded fourth after the prelims. “I’ve been looking forward to this since the seventh grade.”

What was the strategy for Belcher?

“Just go and give everything I could,” said Belcher, who finished second in the 110 hurdles last year. “I slept great Friday and I was ready.”

Belcher also finished second in the 300 hurdles, with another personal-best time of 41.18.

“I’ve had one of the best coaches in the state (Mark Love) and that has really helped,” Belcher said. “Getting the win is more important than my time.”

Chilhowie's 4x400 relay team of Audrey Gilley, Kayman Atwell, Bella Payan and Tess Somervell captured the state title in a time of 4:19.73.

Lancaster won the Class 1 boys title with 80.50 points, with Patrick Henry (49) in third and Grundy (44) in fourth.

Auburn (70) won the girls’ crown, while PH (39) was fourth and Chilhowie (35) was fifth. PH led the team standings after Friday’s events.

Senior Avery Maiden paced PH by finishing second in the long jump, fourth in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the triple jump and third in the pole vault.

“I wanted to go out the best way possible. I had personal records in five events, so I’m happy with that,” Maiden said.

Maiden will next focus on volleyball at Milligan.

In the boys’ meet, Adam Gibson (Castlewood) was second in the 3,200, Landon Steele (PH) was second in the discus, and Elijah Masten-Hale (George Wythe) was second in the long jump.

Among the girls, Jessi Looney (Grundy) was second in the 3,200, Chilhowie was third in the 4x100 relay, Lexi Carter (Eastside) was second in the shot put, Kadence Keen (Honaker) was third in the long jump, and Tess Somervell (Chilhowie) was second in the 800.

Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger took second in the 100 hurdles.

PH sophomore Tyler Barrett scratched in all three of his throws in the discus. Barrett was slowed by elbow strain suffered in a recent throwing session.

“I was out of practice and just had a bad day,” Barrett said. “I’ve been trying to get back in form, but the elbow has still been hurting me. I’m definitely disappointed, but this this makes me even hungrier for next year."

CLASS 2

It was also a landmark day for Lauren Keene from Tazewell.

The smooth senior won her first outdoor title with a 2:21.02 in the 800.

Keene has previously won indoor state crowns in the 1,000 and 3,200.

“It feels pretty incredible because the field is a lot stronger in outdoor. I’m just shocked that I won,” Keene said.

Keene won in style, clipping three seconds off of her previous best time.

“I ran well in the mile, but I didn’t know if that would transfer over to the 800 or if I would be sore,” said Keene, who finished third in the mile. “Things worked out.”

It was a frustrating day for Lee High junior Cassidy Hammonds who was slowed by injury.

“I landed wrong on my right ankle in the triple jump on Friday and it carried over,” Hammonds said. “I was on the third phase of my jump and I knew something was wrong when I landed. I’ve been hurting ever since. This is disappointing.”

Chad Douglas (Union) was third in the 1,600, while Kenaz Davis (Virginia High) was third in the long jump and Gabe Sneed (Union) was third in the discus.

Olivia Stevens (John Battle) captured second in the 100.

Glenvar scored 62 points to claim the boys’ title, while Union (17 points) took the No. 14 spot.

Strasburg (68 points) took the girls title. Tazewell (39) was sixth, while Lee High (22.7) took the No. 12 spot.